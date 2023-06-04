Derry City can’t expect to have it all their own way in St Patrick’s Athletic showdown, warns Mark Connolly

Airtricity Premier Division

Derry City defender Mark Connolly is well aware of the threat St Pat’s will pose when the sides meet tomorrow

The Dubliners have won each of their last three matches and have improved immensely since Jon Daly took over the hotseat from Tim Clancy, and 31-year-old Connolly knows they’ll want to continue that good form.

“Since Jon has gone in there as manager, they’ve been very, very good,” believes the defender.

“It’s never an easy game at Richmond Park, and I know we’ve said it recently, there’s no easy games in the League, so we need to be at it and we have to make sure everyone is ready to go.

“We just need to keep going and make sure we roll the sleeves up no matter who we are playing, hopefully we can get a result and then we’ve Bohs after that, so we just have to keep going.”

The Clones native, who played his first 90 minutes in several months in Friday night’s disappointing goalless draw against Shelbourne, felt a share of the spoils was a fair result.

Both sides had chances at a sun-soaked Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, with City goalkeeper Brian Maher making a top-drawer save to keep out Shane Farrell’s first-half penalty while, at the other end, John Ross Wilson raced back onto the line to superbly clear Michael Duffy’s lob which had beaten Shels keeper Conor Kearns.

“I think in the end a point was fair enough,” adds Connolly.

“We probably just didn’t do enough and Brian has pulled off an unbelievable penalty save, while Mickey has had one cleared off the line, so it was probably a fair result, which is very disappointing.

“I was delighted to be back because it has been a long three months but to get through 90 minutes, I’m absolutely delighted.

“I was a bit tired towards the end but it was good to get the 90 minutes into my legs and we’ll move onto St Pat’s.”