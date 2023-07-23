Derry City setting sights on more FAI Cup glory, admits Cameron McJannet

Cameron McJannet wants more special FAI Cup memories as Derry City begin their defence of the trophy against First Division side Athlone Town today.

The talented defender netted a brace in City’s 4-0 win over Shelbourne in last November’s Final at the Aviva Stadium and, unsurprisingly, remembers the day very fondly.

Candystripes supporters travelled in massive numbers and the 24-year-old is clear about his ambition to lift the Cup again this season.

“After going through last year’s run, the thought of doing that again would be amazing,” he states.

“To be honest, that whole FAI Cup experience last year will drive us on against Athlone and I have to admit it will push us on for the rest of the season.

“The Final last year and the whole Cup run was the best time I’ve had in football anywhere.

“To see 25,000-plus people come together in Dublin in the Final last year was amazing.”

When asked about the possibility of claiming a hat-trick in this term’s competition, he laughs: “They were only tap-ins in last year’s Final, one was even in off my hip, so I can’t get carried away!”

With a Europa Conference League tussle against KuPS looming on the horizon, Derry boss Ruaidhrí Higgins is expected to alter his line-up for today’s tie and has warned his players that it’s going to be a difficult task.

“I’ll make a few changes, not wholesale changes, but I’ll freshen things up,” says Higgins.

“We’ve watched Athlone and they’ve a couple of really good attacking players, who are really highly rated.

“I don’t think we’ve ever disrespected a team and we will never do that going forward, so we need to approach the game properly, professionally and try to get into the next round.”