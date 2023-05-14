Derry City’s Adam O’Reilly expecting a competitive clash with ‘buoyant’ Dundalk

Airtricity Premier Division

Derry City's Adam O'Reilly expects Dundalk to travel to the Brandywell with the wind in their sails — © ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Derry City midfielder Adam O’Reilly expects tomorrow night’s opponents Dundalk to travel to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium full of confidence following their dramatic win over Cork City.

Stephen O’Donnell’s panel, who have drawn with the Candystripes twice this term already, came from behind to score two stoppage-time goals to see off nine-man Cork, but it was the manner of Pat Hoban’s 97th-minute clincher which O’Reilly feels will give them a spring in their step.

Despite the Oriel Park men travelling to Foyleside in upbeat mood, the 22-year-old believes Derry’s last couple of wins over Drogheda United and Bohemians gives Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side belief that they can maintain their recent good form.

“They’ll come to us buoyant, but I said after the Drogheda game, our 1-0 win there gave us confidence going into the Bohs match, and that win means it’s the same situation going into the Dundalk game,” he says.

“I think all the boys are very confident going into the next game, and we’ve focused on Dundalk since Saturday morning when we came in for a recovery session.

“I feel if we go with a plan that we’ll be set to go into the game with, I don’t think there’s any worries.

“I keep saying it — the quality of players in our dressing room is through the roof, so I’ve no doubt that we can give a great performance, which hopefully will be enough for us to win on Monday night.”

City produced a workmanlike display to defeat Bohs on Friday evening thanks to Ryan Graydon’s first-half strike, but O’Reilly admits they should have secured a more comfortable win, especially after Gypsies defender Grant Horton had been sent off early on.

“The first 45 minutes we were dominant, and then the second-half they kind of pushed on a bit,” he adds.

“I agree with the manager that we need to kill teams off whenever we’re on top, and I think if we can perfect that, then I think we’ll do extremely well in the League.”