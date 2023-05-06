Derry delight as Under-20 hurlers lift Richie McElligott Cup after Final victory over Roscommon

The Richie McElligott Cup is back in Ulster after Derry pulled away from Roscommon midway through the second half in Croke Park yesterday to land the All-Ireland Under-20B Hurling title.

Derry, despite 22 wides, were comfortable first time winners following on from Down’s success last season.

The Oak Leaf men were quickly out of the blocks with a Sedgae Melaugh goal in the third minute and three long range frees from James Friel put them 1-3 up after six minutes.

Roscommon gradually settled and took the lead in the 12th minute with a goal from Liam O Coyle.

That sparked Derry into life, but they still trailed by 1-9 to 1-8 at half time. Although they scored four points early in the second half, Paddy Fallon’s frees were still keeping the Connacht side ahead.

Derry pushed o with Ruairí Ó Mianáin (two), James Friel (two frees) and Jack Cassidy opening a gap. Then a Caelan Doherty effort at a point ended up in the Roscommon net in the 54th minute. Ó Mianáin added a third goal five minutes later with Roscommon’s second goal coming in injury time.