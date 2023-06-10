Derry earn place in All-Ireland Minor Semi-Finals with victory over Galway

Eamon Young led the way for Derry in their All-Ireland Quarter-Final victory over Galway

Derry strode majestically into the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Semi-Finals yesterday when they overcame Galway in convincing fashion by 1-13 to 0-4.

A towering second-half performance by Damian McErlain’s side saw Galway consigned to a sustained defensive mission as their Ulster opponents slowly but surely opened up a significant gap between the sides.

Derry, who fell to Galway by a point in last year’s All-Ireland Semi-Finals, took a firm hold of the game in the opening quarter and with their attack looking particularly lively, the Tribe’s defence came under heavy pressure.

Never more so indeed than in the 15th minute when the dangerous Eamon Young thundered a spectacular effort into the Westerners’ net to give his side an even firmer foothold in the game.

With Oisin Doherty, Conall Higgins and Cahir Spiers helping to share in a mini points blitz, the Oak Leaf side led by 1-5 to 0-2 at the break.

Two early second-half points from Ger Dillon and Johnny McGuckian eased Derry further ahead before Galway were dealt a blow when they were reduced to 14 players following a sending-off amid some confusion.

But it was Derry who dominated the final quarter with the mercurial trio of Spiers, Young and McGuckian stamping their authority on the scoreboard in no uncertain terms as Galway were left sagging against the ropes in a game they will want to erase quickly from their memory bank.

Meanwhile, it took two second-half goals from Ben Murphy and Paddy Lane to cement Kerry’s dominance against a gritty Kildare side before they came out on top by 2-13 to 1-11.

Kerry certainly found the going tough in the first half and led by the narrowest of margins (0-7 to 1-3) at the halfway stage.

Harry Redmond’s 21st-minute goal did much to stabilise Kildare after Kerry sharpshooter Lane pocketed five points from frees and play to give his side their narrow advantage.

Joey Cunningham and Cathal Moore chipped in with Kildare points while Paudie Fitzgerald also offered a threat for Kerry.

But Kerry’s brace of second-half goals extinguished Kildare’s fight and saw the Kingdom stride into the Semi-Finals.

Meanwhile, Dublin carved out a dramatic win over Cork in a gripping Quarter-Final when Paddy Curry pounced for a spectacular goal in injury time.

Up until then Cork looked as if they might get over the line when the sides were deadlocked at 2-12 to 0-18 with the Rebels on the offensive before Curry took centre stage to give the Dubs a 1-18 to 2-12 victory in the closing moments.