Derry emerge as shock contenders in bid to secure Crusaders ace McGonigle's signature

Derry City have entered the race to sign Crusaders striker Jamie McGonigle after making enquiries about the 25-year-old this week.

The Dungiven man has a year left on his three-year deal at Seaview and talks over a new one have stalled at the North Belfast club.

Larne agreed a deal with the Crues for McGonigle but the player opted not to go to Inver Park as a return to Coleraine was his preferred destination.

The Bannsiders made a bid for their former goal-getter but the offer was deemed derisory by Crusaders chiefs and flatly rejected.

Now the Candystripes have declared an interest but it remains to be seen whether a deal can be done to take McGonigle to the Brandywell.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins has made a bright start to his tenure since taking over from Declan Devine in April, with Friday night’s loss to Dundalk his first defeat in nine games.

Ironically, Derry are also interested in Lilywhites midfielder Patrick McEleney, who left his hometown club for Oriel Park in 2015.

Glentoran were also keen but a move to the North West club seems more likely at this stage as Derry sources are quietly confident.

The Candystripes have been linked with a move for Cliftonville goalkeeper Aaron McCarey as Higgins looks to bolster his squad.

Reds midfielder Daire O’Connor is on trial with Scottish Premiership club Livingston, with Larne and Glentoran keeping an eye on developments.

The 24-year-old Arklow man impressed since joining Cliftonville from Cork City in October of last year.

Meanwhile, Larne are edging closer to signing former Glentoran winger Elvio van Overbeek but sources insist they are not in the market for Carrick Rangers defender Caolan Loughran.

As Sunday Life Sport revealed earlier this month, Linfield have signed 18-year-old prospect Andrew Clarke on a two-year contract from Crusaders.

Manager David Healy said: “Andrew is an exciting prospect who we were aware of when he was at Saintfield United and, of course, he was also with Crusaders last year.”