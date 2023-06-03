Derry fightback falls short as they miss out on first ever Christy Ring crown

Meath's Niall McLarnon and Derry’s Meehaul McGrath in the thick of the action

Derry were left to rue a slow start as Meath captured the Christy Ring Cup, winning 1-23 to 1-21 at Croke Park.

Trailing by 11 points five minutes into the second half, the writing appeared to be on the wall. But an opportunistic strike from skipper Cormac O’Doherty kick-started the unlikeliest of comebacks in the 53rd minute, however Meath held on.

Jack Regan top scored with 0-14 for the Royals, who can look forward to a return to the Joe McDonagh Cup, while Derry’s search for a first Christy Ring continues.

Before the Oak Leafs knew it, they were trailing by seven points by the 11th minute and yet to raise a flag as John Mullan and Cormac O’Doherty saw efforts sail wide.

At the other end, Oisin O’Doherty did well to deny James Kelly a Meath goal but with Regan and Éamon Óg Donnchadha proving to be a handful, Meath took a 0-17 to 0-7 lead into the half-time break.

Nicky Patterson then got in behind the Derry defence to blast past Oisin O’Doherty. But lead by Cormac O’Doherty and O’Reilly, Derry staged a comeback by registering an unanswered 1-5.

Not even the dismissal of Meehaul McGrath for a second yellow could derail the juggernaut as Cormac O’Doherty closed the gap to one. But it was too little, too late.

Derry: O O’Doherty, S F Quinn, M Craig, P Kelly, S Cassidy, R Mullan, J Friel, C O’Doherty (1-14f), M McGrath, E Conway, C O’Rielly (0-2), D McGilligan, S Kelly (0-1), J Mullan (0-2), P Cleary. Replacements: S Melaugh (0-1) for Kelly (13), E Cassidy for Conway (32), P Nelis (0-1) for Cleary (47), C O’Kane for McGilligan (59).

Meath: C Ennis, M Burke, S Brennan, B McKeon, N McLarnon, S Geraghty (0-1), S Ennis (0-1), P Ryan (0-1), M Healy (0-1), J Toher, J Regan (0-14 11f), J Kelly (0-1), S Morris, E Óg Donnchadha (0-3), N Potterton (1-1). Replacements: G Dwane for Geraghty (19), A Gannon for Morris (HT), A Gannon for Ryan (51), M O’Sullivan for Kelly (63), J Murray for Donnchadha (68).

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary)