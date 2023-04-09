Derry know a clinical edge will be crucial against Fermanagh: boss Rory Gallagher

Ethan Doherty has stepped up to the plate for Derry — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Derry and Fermanagh will share an added desire to make an impression in the Ulster Senior Football Championship when they meet in the first of the Quarter-Finals at Brewster Park, Enniskillen on Saturday (5pm).

Both sides experienced what they hope will merely prove a temporary fall from grace when they lost their Allianz League divisional Finals last weekend.

Derry’s taming by Dublin was viewed as a particularly sharp blow as they conceded a somewhat embarrassing 4-6 while mustering 0-11 in response and Fermanagh found a revitalised Cavan too much when they submitted by 0-16 to 1-7.

Yet with the two Ulster teams fired up to embark on what they hope will prove a course of redemption, the stage is set for what could prove an absorbing tie.

Derry have made no secret of their desire to retain the title they won last year for the first time since 1998. Promotion to Division One may have been a welcome boost but manager Rory Gallagher has higher aspirations for his side.

While the Oak Leaf outfit’s senior citizens such as Brendan Rogers, Benny Heron, Chrissy McKaigue, Conor Glass and Shane McGuigan have continued to do the business, players like Ethan Doherty, Eoin McEvoy, Paul Cassidy and Lachlan Murray have shot to the fore.

Doherty in particular is proving to be a hugely influential performer, a player who comfortably links defence and attack and in the process elicits the best out of those around him.

But despite his team’s progress, manager Gallagher still harbours one crucial concern.

“We’re not putting enough scores on the board when we should,” says Gallagher. “That’s something to improve on.”

His Fermanagh counterpart Kieran Donnelly shared this sentiment in the aftermath of last Sunday’s showdown with Cavan.

Yet in Ryan Lyons, Ultan Kelm, Aidan Breen, Sean Quigley and Darragh McGurn, Fermanagh boast capable marksmen while Ryan Jones is still a sturdy midfield general and the Cullen brothers Lee and Che along with Johnny Cassidy and Luke Flanagan can hold the defence together.

While this will certainly be a major challenge for Fermanagh, there is no doubt that manager Donnelly’s intrepid warriors relish the prospect of pitting their skills against what is deemed to be a formidable outfit.

Championship football can bring out the best in teams but it can also test their morale and staying power.

Derry’s sojourn in Division Two coupled with their renewed hunger to join the ranks of the elite teams could perhaps prove crucial in carrying them into the last-four of the provincial series.