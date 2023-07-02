Derry must focus on ourselves in All-Ireland Quarter-Final: Conor Glass

Derry's Shane McGuigan could be key to his side's hopes of reaching the All-Ireland Semi-Finals

Derry captain Conor Glass could be forgiven for allowing his mind to stray back to last year as he takes the field with his team at Croke Park for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final tie against Cork today.

It was then that Derry slumped 2-8 to 1-6 against Galway in an All-Ireland Semi-Final that enveloped the Oak Leaf County in a cloud of gloom.

Since then, skipper Glass has yearned for his side to be afforded another chance to do themselves justice and now opportunity knocks against a Cork side that have been conspicuous by their absence from the All-Ireland honours list since 2010.

When Derry ended a 24-year barren spell by claiming the Ulster title last year, it was thought to be a temporary emergence from the doldrums but when they retained their provincial title at the expense of Armagh earlier this summer, the team was suddenly viewed in a rather different light.

Now, with Ciaran Meenagh having settled into his managerial role and confidence having infiltrated the squad, it will be a fired-up Derry side that will put Cork to the test.

And few will be doing more than the lion-hearted Glass.

“Cork will be new opponents for us at this level but we will be ready for them. We are under no illusions about our task having watched the progress that Cork have made. But we must concentrate on our own game, apply ourselves totally and hope that things work out right for us,” states Glass.

In both League and Championship, Derry have thrived with their promotion in the former being followed by the retention of their provincial crown but now the closing stages of the All-Ireland title race will present their most formidable challenge of all.

Cork may have lacked consistency earlier in the year but they have looked rather more convincing of late.

In players such as Brian Hurley, Sean Powter, Steven Sherlock and Ian Maguire, they have capable performers who will be undeterred by Derry’s gung-ho style.

Indeed, when Cork have played on the front foot of late they have looked particularly impressive.

Derry, too, have shown that they are capable of stamping their imprint on games. They may have luminaries in skipper Glass, Shane McGuigan, Brendan Rogers and Chrissy McKaigue but they also have a solid core of experience in Padraig McGrogan, Paul Cassidy, Conor Doherty, Conor Cassidy and Niall Toner.

With Ethan Doherty capable of linking defence and attack and full-back Eoin McEvoy having turned out to be a key figure in their defence, Derry have underlined their cohesion and togetherness.

They will require these qualities against a Cork side that has made a big impact of late with wins over Louth, Roscommon and Mayo and they will certainly not be carrying any element of an inferiority complex.

Derry have lost no time in stamping their authority on games in both League and Championship and if they can take a grip on today’s contest they might be difficult to prise away from their dominance, particularly if ace scorer McGuigan and midfield work-horse Rogers are on song.

Skipper Glass will be alongside Rogers in the central area where they must cope with the physicality and power of their Cork counterparts.

McGuigan will carry a huge burden of responsibility in the Derry attack and manager Meenagh is hopeful that he can lead a scoring surge.

Cork have looked sharp and accurate in attack of late and their ability to take points from distance and to track back when their opponents are in possession make them difficult opponents.

For their part, Derry are conscious of their ability to invoke an extravagant attacking style while at the same time ensuring that they leave no loopholes in defence.

Derry have looked comfortable for the most part this year and although they received a serious scare from Armagh in the Ulster Final, they are likely to put their best foot forward.

If they do, then a place in the last-four could be theirs.