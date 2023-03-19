Derry must focus with promotion to Division One in sight: Rory Gallagher

Derry's Shane McGuigan has been helping lead the way for his side — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Derry could conceivably clinch promotion to Division One of the Allianz Football League should they get the better of Clare at Owenbeg today (1pm).

Home advantage, a full-strength side and huge support — Derry certainly don’t have to look too far for the plus factors as their League campaign reaches a climax

Unbeaten in five matches and with one or two prized scalps having been captured to date, Derry’s impressive recent record leaves Clare utterly stranded and facing a huge challenge as they attempt to gain victory.

With just one win in five outings and having conceded some big scores to date, the Banner County will hardly relish this confrontation with the Oak Leaf outfit.

Derry boss Rory Gallagher certainly lays it on the line when he states: “We have been taking each match as it comes and we will be hoping to hit the ground running against Clare.

“There have been see-saw results in the League to date and that’s why it is imperative that we keep the pressure on. We cannot afford to slip up at this stage of the competition.”

With Dublin and Cork still breathing down their necks in the League table, Gallagher understandably wants his side to achieve progress on their own merits.

“We won’t be looking out for other results, we will only be focused on our own game,” he points out.

Derry’s recent win over Dublin underlined the strength in depth they have at their command and with Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Conor Glass, Gareth McKinless and skipper Shane McGuigan on fire, Derry will take a lot of stopping.

Throw in the fact that Eoghan McEvoy, Paudie Cassidy, Lachlann Murray and Oisin McWilliams are desperately keen to hold their places in the side and it can be clearly seen that Derry are a team on a mission.

Manager Gallagher has been unrelenting in his drive to elicit the best from his side and he will certainly be demanding his players to be at full throttle this afternoon.

Clare have not had their sorrows to seek in terms of unavailable players and injuries throughout their campaign and are unlikely to derive any comfort from today’s encounter.