Derry must give more of the same in promotion drive: Rory Gallagher

Derry manager Rory Gallagher is finding at least one of his predictions for 2023 beginning to come true.

Before a ball was kicked in the Allianz Football League, Gallagher expressed the opinion that Division Two would become much more difficult from which to gain promotion than was the case last year.

Now with three teams sharing top spot — Derry, Meath and Dublin — the Oak Leaf side get an opportunity to make a breakthrough of sorts when they host Colm O’Rourke’s side at Owenbeg next Saturday (5pm).

Wins over Limerick and Louth have helped to carry Gallagher’s men along on a wave of expectation but the manager is preaching caution as the League begins to hot up.

“While I believe that Division Two is very hard, I think we are up for the challenge. The League overall is more demanding this year so it’s important that we continue to apply ourselves to our task,” insists Gallagher.

While his players encountered little difficulty in hurdling Limerick, Mickey Harte’s Louth proved a rather different proposition. Derry’s 2-11 to 1-11 win in the game was hard-earned and Gallagher believes that Meath will also provide formidable opposition.

One particular element suggests that the Oak Leaf side will have to be on their guard from the word go. In their two wins over Cork and Clare, Meath have scored an overall total of 7-22 — a statistic which has surely provided Gallagher with food for thought.

On the other side of the coin, Shane McGuigan, Lachlan Murray and Niall Toner have been looking particularly sharp up front, their accuracy sustaining Derry’s drive to extend their unbeaten run to date this year.

Meath manager O’Rourke was on the warpath earlier this week on what is an emotive subject right now and that is the staging of the Sigerson Cup competition in tandem with the start of the Allianz League.

Meath have suffered a setback on this front with Matthew Costello and Shane Walsh set to miss the clash with Derry.

Yet Meath are not exactly short-handed on the attacking front as Donal Lenihan, Jordan Morris, Jason Scully and Jack O’Connor are in hot form right now.