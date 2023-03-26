Derry must keep foot on pedal to end the League unbeaten: Rory Gallagher

Derry boss Rory Gallagher wants to finish the League season on a high — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

They may have already earned their place in Division One of the Allianz Football League but Derry will not be allowed to take their foot off the accelerator when they meet Cork in the last round of the competition at Pairc Ui Chaoimh this afternoon (2pm).

Manager Rory Gallagher, although well satisfied with his team’s spectacular run to date, is anxious that his Oak Leaf side should retain their winning ways.

“Obviously we are delighted to have had an unbeaten record to date but we must maintain our momentum. We cannot afford to take our eye off the ball with the Championship just round the corner,” insists Gallagher.

Given the passion and commitment that the Derry players have been showing throughout the campaign, it’s unlikely that they will be deflected from extending their current surge.

With Brendan Rogers, Chrissy McKaigue, Conor Glass, Benny Heron and Shane McGuigan leading the way, Derry will hope to add another string to their bow this afternoon.

Steven Sherlock, Luke Fahy, Conor Corbett and Sean Powter are expected to be in the vanguard of Cork’s challenge, although Daniel O’Mahoney may be an absentee.

And triple All-Ireland-winning Tyrone boss Mickey Harte is anxious to see his Louth side get the better of Dublin in a Croke Park showdown that has whetted appetites beyond the boundaries of the two counties.

A win for Louth in this one would be absolutely essential if they are to take the big step up and even though they are without sharpshooter Sam Mulroy, they look capable of stretching the Dubs.

Craig Lennon, Daire McConnan, Ciaran Downey and Tommy Durnin are among the players who have been helping to sustain Louth’s drive to potential promotion glory while the likes of James McCarthy, Brian Howard, Paul Mannion and Dean Rock are expected to provide leadership for Dessie Farrell’s side.

Louth have eight points to date, two behind Dublin for whom a draw would prove sufficient to take them into the top bracket again.

If Louth were to reach Division One, it would reflect tremendous credit on former Tyrone boss Harte who has revitalised Louth since taking over the reins two seasons ago.