Derry must move up gears after victory over Fermanagh to defend Ulster title: Rory Gallagher

Fermanagh 2-08 Derry 3-17

The contrast between teams in different divisions of the Allianz League was visibly underlined at Brewster Park, Enniskillen last night when Derry strode to an imperious win over a Fermanagh side that were already through the exit door of the Ulster Championship by half-time.

Indeed, Derry might well have won by a more handsome margin had they maintained their pressure throughout the second half rather than in stages.

But there was never any doubting their superiority on this occasion.

His side may have gone through the motions prior to the final whistle but Derry boss Rory Gallagher nonetheless did not pull his punches.

“I would have to say that I was not happy with some of the individuals in the team in certain situations. The decision-making was not good at times, nor was I pleased with the way that the ball was blasted wide on occasions,” said Gallagher.

“However, I suppose when you have scored 3-17 you have to be satisfied. To be honest, since we beat Dublin in the League we have tried to keep our focus high. We beat Clare and although we have tried to be up, we are not as up as we want to be.

“We have had problems with a few injuries and that has been a problem. We have players who came in and made their contribution and we have to be happy with that.”

And there are no prizes for guessing just where Gallagher will be this afternoon given that his team will meet the winners of the Tyrone v Monaghan game in the Semi-Final of the Championship.

“Yes, that will be a big game. We may not have the biggest squad in the world but we have to be ready for whoever we will meet in the Semis. There is no doubt that the Championship is hotting up and we have to be on our toes.

“We conceded 2-8 in this game but we take serious pride in defending. We are certainly going to have to put more emphasis on this now that we are getting to the cutting edge of the Ulster Championship.

“The fact that we took this game against Fermanagh by the scruff of the neck early on stood to us but we have to be ready for bigger challenges.”

Derry played with vigour, passion and drive and in the opening quarter they had already assembled a 0-5 to 0-1 lead which did not bode well for their opponents.

And when that lead was stretched to 2-9 to 0-5 at the break, Derry’s dominance was manifest in every sector of the pitch.

Eoin McEvoy, Padraig McGrogan, Odhran Lynch and Paul Cassidy were all on target in that busy opening segment but when man of the match Shane McGuigan pounced for the first of his two goals in the 13th minute, this was the signal for Derry to engage overdrive.

When Cassidy hammered in a second goal in the 26th minute and McGuigan contributed three points from play, Derry were looking extremely comfortable.

But Fermanagh were not prepared to lie down altogether. Their hard work paid dividends during a five-minute purple patch when defender Che Cullen slammed in two goals to trim Derry’s lead at 3-10 to 2-6 with McGuigan having slotted home his team’s third goal from a penalty.

But any thoughts that Fermanagh could pull the game out of the fire were dashed when McCluskey, McGrogan, Cassidy and Toner shared in a parade of points that saw rather more light put between the sides.

Derry: O Lynch 0-1; C McKaigue, P McGrogan 0-1, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, Padraig Cassidy 0-3; C Glass 0-1, B Rogers 0-1; N Toner 0-1, Paul Cassidy 1-2, E Doherty 0-1; E McEvoy 0-1, S McGuigan 2-5, N Loughlin.

Subs: B Heron for Glass (40), P McNeill for McEvoy (57), B McCarron for McKaigue (61), L Murray for Lachlan (66), B Cassidy for Toner (70)

Fermanagh: S McNally 0-1; L Flanagan, C Cullen 2-0, C McManus; J Cassidy, S McGullion, L Cullen; R Jones 0-1, B Horan; A Breen 0-1, R Lyons 0-2, R McCaffrey; U Kelm 0-2, D McGurn, J Largo Ellis.

Subs: C McShea for Breen (half-time), D McCusker 0-1 for Horan (half-time), Conal Jones for McManus (52), J Jones for Lyons (62), F O’Brien for Largo Ellis (67).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)