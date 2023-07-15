Derry must raise game to earn spot in All-Ireland Final: Ciaran Meenagh

Kerry's David Clifford will hope to pull the strings for his side

Derry will look to Shane McGuigan for inspiration in the All-Ireland Semi-Final clash with Kerry

Derry boss Ciaran Meenagh is determined to lead his men into the All-Ireland Final

Ethan Doherty will have to help keep the scoreboard ticking over if Derry are to reach the All-Ireland Final

For some time now, players, managers and officials have been complaining about what they feel are the excessive demands made on players at both club and inter-county level.

Yet you won’t hear a murmur of discontent from Derry, who face Kerry in today’s second All-Ireland Football Championship Semi-Final at Croke Park.

This will be Derry’s 20th competitive game in 26 weeks which must be something of a record for an inter-county team but rather than bemoan the hardship involved, manager Ciaran Meenagh is focused on keeping his team’s spirits fired up.

“People will tell you that you can have too few games and others may say you can have too many but we just take what is put in front of us and that is a massive assignment against Kerry,” points out Meenagh.

As many as 12 players have seen constant action since the start of the year and this facilitated Meenagh in confirming his line-up.

There is a familiar look about the team that augurs well for their prospects against a Kerry side that demolished Tyrone in a one-sided Quarter-Final.

“There is a lot of debate between freshness versus rotation, but I think we’re proving that the same players playing all the time is no bad thing either,” points out Meenagh.

But he makes no bones about what he feels his side must do if they are to reach the All-Ireland Final.

“While our win over Cork was very satisfying, we have to significantly improve if we are to beat Kerry,” insists Meenagh.

Greater thrust from his attack, maximum use of scoring chances and a huge input at midfield are what Meenagh deems to be essential ingredients for a win.

While conscious that the Derry defence has been able to absorb ammunition from elite sides, Meenagh is aware that Kerry’s forward division carry power and pace in abundance.

Rival boss Jack O’Connor has tweaked his side for the Championship and knows that Derry’s go-ahead style coupled with their ceaseless work rate could pose problems.

“While we got the better of Tyrone, Derry will have learned from that game so they will be on their toes,” maintains O’Connor.

David Clifford presents the single biggest threat to Derry’s stability while his brother Paudie and Sean O’Shea are other key forwards. Kerry’s ability to create space and avail of half-chances have hoisted them onto a pedestal while Jason Foley and Tom O’Sullivan are formidable defenders.

Shane McGuigan in particular will need to scale a new peak in scoring terms if Derry are to book their Final ticket and he will require help from Paul Cassidy, Ethan Doherty and Niall Toner in particular.

Since his introduction to the defence, Magherafelt clubman Eoin McEvoy has excelled but his full-back credentials will be put to the test today. With the experienced Chrissy McKaigue beside him and the imposing Gareth McKinless in front of him, McEvoy should feel sufficiently comfortable to deal with Kerry’s rapier-like thrusts.

Skipper Conor Glass has been leading the Derry side by splendid example this year and he can provide the inspiration for his colleagues to rally round when the going gets tough, as it most assuredly will.

“This is a huge game for us but it’s where we want to be. If you want to win an All-Ireland title, you’re going to have to deal with Kerry somewhere,” maintains Glass.

Derry will not lack support today, particularly after the manner in which the county’s Minor team roared to their All-Ireland title by beating Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh last Sunday.

This was yet another major shot in the arm for Derry football with Minor team boss Damian McErlain already expressing the hope that some of the players who carried the team to glory last weekend will eventually attain senior status.

With football fever rampant in the county and cost of living increases having been overshadowed by the all-consuming sporting theme, there is now a decidedly upbeat element to life in the Oak Leaf County.

County Board Chairman John Keenan and GAA Director of Operations in the county Stephen Barker are among those who have been helping to ignite the rampant fervour.

“We have won back-to-back Ulster titles but an All-Ireland title would be a dream come true for us at this particular point in time. However, we will take things one step at a time and not look beyond this match against what is a very good Kerry side indeed,” says Keenan.