Derry ready for great test of facing Dublin in Division Two Final: Rory Gallagher

Derry manager Rory Gallagher is looking forward to the Division Two Final — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Brian Fenton has stepped up to the mark for Dublin — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

When his side assured themselves of promotion to Division One of the Allianz Football League, Derry manager Rory Gallagher expressed himself as being well satisfied with their progress.

And a further indicator of that headway could be delivered today when the Oak Leaf side take on Dublin in the Allianz League Division Two Final at Croke Park (1.45pm).

Indeed, a competitive match against quality opposition at Headquarters right now is just what the doctor ordered from Gallagher’s perspective.

Derry charted an unbeaten course in taking top spot in Division One while Dublin remained on their heels. Now that the sides are due to go head-to-head, Gallagher embraces the tie and with good reason.

“This is a great match for us to be involved in at this juncture. You could not have better preparation for the Ulster Championship,” enthuses Gallagher.

When Derry met Galway in an All-Ireland Semi-Final last year, they did not do themselves justice — indeed, they scored only 1-6 on that occasion — but Gallagher is hoping that his side will be firing on all cylinders this afternoon.

He has already taken stock of how Dublin comfortably hurdled Louth last weekend when vastly experienced players such as James McCarthy, Ciaran Kilkenny, Brian Fenton, Cormac Costello and Con O’Callaghan stepped smartly up to the mark.

And while Dublin will again parade a raft of all too familiar faces, Derry are not without their own quota of seasoned warriors.

Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Conor Glass, Benny Heron and skipper Shane McGuigan are among those Oak Leaf stars who have been providing the leadership while at the same time turning on the style in the League to date.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has taken stock of a number of players over the course of the League and it’s expected that Sean Bugler, Colm Basquel, Lee Gannon and Killian O’Gara will get another opportunity to make an impression this afternoon.

“Obviously we have assessed a number of players over the course of the League campaign and this game against Derry will give us another opportunity to see where we are,” insists Farrell.

“Derry have been very impressive in the League so far and they will want to win at Croke Park.”