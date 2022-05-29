Derry rise to become Ulster finalists is great but we have won nothing yet, reminds main man Gareth McKinless

He may wear the No.6 shirt but the Ballinderry clubman invariably makes the entire playing arena his domain in any match in which he is involved for club or county.

And to those who have become familiar with his traits, it came as no surprise when in typical marauding fashion he burst through the Monaghan rearguard to plant the first of Derry’s three goals in their epic Semi-Final victory.

Yet in the immediate aftermath of a compelling contest there were no flamboyant celebrations or any elaborate predictions in relation to the future from the solidly grounded McKinless.

“Listen, our arrival in the Ulster Final has been a long time in coming. While we are delighted to have got over Tyrone and Monaghan, we know that Donegal will be waiting for us,” raps McKinless.

“They beat us by a point in the Ulster Championship last year and we would like to make up for that.

“We are of course delighted to be in the decider but our aim now is to win it.

“Derry have waited 24 years to get their hands on the Ulster trophy and now is as good a time as any to achieve this and end that wait.”

In common with skipper Chrissy McKaigue, the vastly-experienced Brendan Rogers, free-scoring Shane McGuigan and livewire corner forward Benny Heron, McKinless has given considerable service to Derry without having any tangible rewards to show for his endeavours.

But he feels that the county’s long waiting game for honours could well be on the cusp of closure.

“We are getting a big chance here and it’s up to us to take it. Donegal have great players — you only have to look at the likes of Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh, Hugh McFadden, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Patrick McBrearty and Brendan McCole for starters — and you get an idea of the talent that is contained in the side,” points out McKinless.

While Donegal hurdled Armagh without too much difficulty before terminating Cavan’s interest in the Ulster series, there is a strong belief that they could reach yet another level today.

And this is why McKinless continues to preach caution to his side as they prepare to take the field for the county’s biggest test in just over a decade, when they were last in the Final but came up short.

“I think there is a great commitment within this Derry side. And you could say, too, that the team management are committed to us and we most certainly are committed to them. This is the culture which is within the county now and it is what is helping us to make progress,” insists McKinless.

“We may have won no trophies as of yet but we believe that we have restored a lot of pride within the county.

“Now it’s up to all of us to try and get our hands on some silverware.

“We have put a tremendous amount of hard work in to get to where we are.

“Let’s not forget, too, that men are coming off the bench and doing the business for us and this further illustrates the great bond there is within the squad overall.”