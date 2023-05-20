Derry triumph over Mayo to set up a Christy Ring Final date with Meath

Derry’s Richie Mullan played a key role in getting his county to the Christy Ring Final — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The Derry footballers may have been hogging the headlines following their back-to-back Ulster title triumphs but it appears their hurling brethren are not prepared to allow them to be the sole outfit from the county in the public eye.

On Saturday, the Oak Leaf hurlers turned in an emphatic performance to overcome Mayo by 0-30 to 1-11 which means they will now meet Meath in the Christy Ring Cup Final at Croke Park on June 3.

To date the Derry side have displayed flair and confidence and this was very much the case yesterday when, after a tepid first half, they stepped on the accelerator after the break.

Manager Johnny McGarvey has watched his side mature and their cohesion and spirit were such that Mayo were unable to trouble them.

Derry led by 0-13 to 0-6 at the interval, by which time Paul Cleary, Richie Mullan, Cormac O’Doherty and Meehaul McGrath had stamped their imprint.

Corey O’Reilly and John Mullan were other Derry players to impress while Fergal Bolan, Joseph McManus and Eoin Delaney tried hard to keep Mayo in contention.

There was disappointment, though, for Armagh and Fermanagh in the Nicky Rackard Cup.

Armagh looked to have taken a grip at one stage but the accuracy of Darren Geoghegan, Conor Murphy and Conal Shaw helped Louth to a 3-14 to 0-27 win.

Thomás Galvin scored two superb goals for Armagh with Fionntán Donnelly also hitting the net but their efforts ultimately proved in vain.

And Fermanagh were unfortunate to lose to Roscommon by 2-17 to 1-18. Roscommon held the upper hand in the first half and led by 1-9 to 0-6 at half-time, by which stage Hugh Rooney and Paddy Fallon had already made an impact on the scoreboard.

Fermanagh offered more sustained resistance after the break with Daniel Teague and John Paul McGarry picking off scores.

Indeed, the former appeared to have given Fermanagh a lifeline with a late goal but the Roscommon defence stood firm.

Meanwhile, in the Ulster Intermediate Camogie Championship Final, Antrim just managed to beat Cavan by 2-14 to 2-12 after extra-time at Moy.

Cavan had stayed the distance with the Saffrons, who just managed to get over the line at the end of a pulsating contest.