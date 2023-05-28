Derry unable to hold on as Monaghan earn draw in All-Ireland round robin

Karl O’Connell’s point in the fifth minute of added time earned Monaghan a share of the spoils in their 0-14 to 0-14 All-Ireland Championship opener with Ulster champions Derry in Celtic Park last night.

With the game deep into added time, Shane McGuigan’s free looked to have won it for the Oak Leafers, but there was still time for one more twist, and after going 13 minutes without a score, O’Connell showed great calmness to spilt the posts.

When Rory Beggan pinged over a ‘45’ with eight minutes remaining, the Farney county held a three-point advantage and they were also well on their way to avenging their Ulster Semi-Final defeat to the same opposition a month ago.

“A wee bit disappointed you know,” said Monaghan boss Vinney Corey. “We were disappointed that we didn’t win the match. It may have been different if we were three-points down and didn’t win the match, but in fairness we were a point down, so mixed emotions.”

Those sentiments were echoed by his opposite number Ciaran Meenagh.

“We would’ve taken the draw with 10 minutes to go but disappointed that we didn’t see it out,” said Meenagh.

Ciaran McFaul marked his first Championship start in two-years with the first point of the game after three minutes.

But the home side’s lead lasted only four minutes. Gary Mohan was proving to be a handful at full forward for the Derry defence and he laid on an opportunity which Dessie Ward duly accepted.

Derry’s reply was swift. Conor Glass won a Derry kick out and kicked long to Niall Loughlin. As he was bearing down on goal, the Oak Leaf forward was upended by Ryan Wylie. The Monaghan defender picked up a yellow card for his troubles and Shane McGuigan opened his account from the resulting free.

The first half was a nip and tuck after from the start and it wasn’t long before the sides were level again as Shane Carey and Michael Bannigan pointed either side of McGuigan’s mark.

Monaghan took the lead for the first time after 25 minutes.

Bannigan’s effort from the left was adjudged by the match umpires to have gone between the posts for a point, despite the strong appeals from the Derry defence that the ball had sailed wide.

Niall Toner quickly restored parity as the half drew to a close, but there was still time for McCarthy to kick Monaghan ahead in first half injury time from a free. Monaghan’s first from a dead ball and at the break, the Farney lead 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Conor Boyle and McGuigan from a free traded points at the start of the second half, but the Monaghan cause was dealt a blow in the 45th minute when Mohan was black carded after he cut down Gareth McKinless with the goal at his mercy.

McGuigan kicked the resulting free over the bar but a Beggan free restored the visitors two-point advantage.

But a Derry comeback inspired by McGuigan and McKinless brought the Oak Leafers back from the dead and an unlikely win as on the cards for Meenagh’s men, but O’Connell’s late strike ensured that both sides had to settle for a draw.

Scorers: Derry: S McGuigan (0-9 6f 1M), N Toner (0-2 1f), C McFaul (0-1), L Murray (0-1), E Doherty (0-1),

Monaghan: C McCarthy (0-3 1f), S Carey (0-2), M Bannigan (0-2), G Mohan (0-1), D Ward (0-1),C Boyle (0-1), R Beggan (0-2 1f, 1’45’), K O’Connell (0-1).

Derry: O Lynch, C McKaigue, Niall McEvoy, C McCluskey, C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan, C Glass, B Rogers, N Toner, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty, C McFaul, S McGuigan, N Loughlin.

Replacements: B Heron for Toner (55), L Murray for Loughlin (57), Pádraig Cassidy for McGrogan (58),

Monaghan: R Beggan, R O’Toole, K Duffy, R Wylie, K O’Connell, C Boyle, C McCarthy, K Gallagher, K Lavelle, S O’Hanlon, M Bannigan, D Ward, S Carey, G Mohan, R McAnespie.

Replacements: D Hughes for Mohan (61), D McElearney for Carey (64), C McManus for Gallagher (68), K Hughes for Lavelle (68), J McCarron for Ward (70+4).

Referee: Mr Noel Mooney (Cavan)