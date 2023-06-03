Derry will be a whole new proposition for Donegal, warns Aidan O’Rourke

On paper the short hop across the border to cross swords with Donegal appears to be a straightforward exercise but recent events have thrown a different slant on the fixture altogether.

Donegal are now under the baton of 2002 All-Ireland winner Aidan O’Rourke and having made an ignominious exit from the Ulster Championship after suffering relegation in the League, they have already embarked on their path of redemption that could yet prove a difficult undertaking.

They may have claimed the scalp of Clare in the All-Ireland round robin series but the possibility of tripping up their neighbours is a task Donegal will see as a challenge to regain lost pride.

O’Rourke has already made it clear that he feels Donegal have the necessary talent to move on but this will require patience and fortitude.

“While it was good to come away from Clare with a win under our belts, we know that Derry will be a different proposition altogether. They will be keen to push on but we too are anxious to show what we are capable of as a team,” stresses O’Rourke (left).

Injuries to Michael Langan and Peadar Mohan have been a worry of late for O’Rourke yet the manner in which some players have been blossoming is a plus factor as he sets his sights on an extended run in the All-Ireland series.

Players such as Daire O Baoill, Conor O’Donnell and Caolan McColgan have been stepping smartly up to the mark to prove their worth while others such as Johnny McGroddy, Rory O’Donnell and Luke McGlynn also covet regular places in the side.

Meanwhile, interim Derry boss Ciaran Meenagh believes his team can step up on their performance against Monaghan. Vinny Corey’s side tested the Oak Leaf outfit, not least in the area of stamina. Monaghan were still going strong at the finish and this is a pointer that Derry will have taken on board for today’s contest.