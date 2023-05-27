Derry will call on belief ahead of Ulster Minor Football Final against Monaghan

Monaghan's Max McGinnity will be out to down Derry

Derry skipper Fionn McEldowney will aim to inspire his county to glory

Derry have enjoyed a relatively trouble-free run into tonight’s Ulster Minor Football Championship Final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh, whereas their opponents Monaghan have by and large had to do things the hard way.

And this certainly applied to the Oriels’ Semi-Final win over Tyrone last Saturday which went into extra-time before the issue was finally resolved through a penalty shoot-out which Monaghan won 6-5.

Tonight, Monaghan will return to the fray with their spirit boosted and their appetite further whetted as they take on an Oak Leaf side which has looked impressive to date.

Monaghan have shown considerable resilience, drive and skill to this point while Derry’s pace and fluency have both stood to them.

In contrast to Monaghan’s nail-biting, nerve-shredding Semi-Final victory over the Red Hands, Derry had a relatively straightforward passage from their last-four encounter as they beat Donegal 0-9 to 0-4.

Derry have shown authority and no little cohesion to date and in James Sargent, Conal Higgins and Ger Dillon, along with skipper Fionn McEldowney, they possess influential players who can set the tone for the team’s performance.

Since the outset of the Championship campaign, McEldowney has led by splendid example, his fiery enthusiasm and all-action style underlining his impressive leadership skills.

Monaghan may have entered the competition as a relatively unsung force but they have not only matured as a team but also shown a strong sense of unity and have played with considerable verve.

In Max McGinnity, Sean Og McElwaine and Matthew Finn, Monaghan possess players of rare quality while goalkeeper Jamie Mooney proved his worth in the Semi-Final win by saving no fewer than four Tyrone penalties.

Monaghan’s win not only saw the team secure their place in the decider but marked the departure of Tyrone manager Gerry Donnelly, who had overseen their success last year before Saturday’s defeat.

Derry manager Martin Boyle has groomed his side to the extent that they are capable of playing fast, flowing football that can yield scores while at the same time making life extremely difficult for opponents.

There is every possibility that they could replicate this form tonight and if they do then the team may well be crowned provincial champions.

And indeed their success story may not end there.