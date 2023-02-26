Derry won’t be getting too far ahead of ourselves, insists Rory Gallagher

His team may be helping to set the pace in Division Two of the Allianz Football League but even the slightest element of complacency is anathema to Derry manager Rory Gallagher.

With memories of last year’s close brush with promotion to the top tier still vivid — they were squeezed out by a point on the last day of League action — Gallagher is even more fixated on taking the big step upwards this time round.

In overcoming Meath last weekend, Derry were sharp and clinical with the expertise of old hands such as Chrissy McKaigue, Benny Heron and Brendan Rogers being complemented by the mushrooming talents of Padraig McGrogan, Paul Cassidy and Eoghan McEvoy.

Today they will encounter a Kildare side at Newbridge (2pm) which has been struggling for the most part and is in urgent need of resuscitation. A one-point victory over Clare has been their only consolation in the League and they are in for another stiff test today.

But given that Kildare feel under considerable pressure, manager Gallagher has lost no time in spelling out precisely what he expects from his players.

“We were in the promotion frame last year but we didn’t capitalise on that, so we will never look too far ahead. If you are going to perform at a very high level, you have to do things well consistently. That’s the big challenge for us,” points out Gallagher.

In Paul Cribbin, Kevin Flynn and Jimmy Hyland, the Lily Whites boast clever forwards while David Hyland and Shane Ryan are defensive lynchpins but it’s the team’s overall mechanism that is a source of concern to manager Glen Ryan.

They will need to hit the ground running if they are to have any chance of halting Derry’s progress, particularly as Gallagher’s men are determined to extend their unbeaten run.

And while Derry will be bidding to enhance their reputation in Division Two, Cavan will be striving to remain on course for promotion from Division Three when they meet Offaly at O’Connor Park, Tullamore (2pm).

Cavan have been consistent with players such as Dara McVeety, Killian Clarke, Martin Reilly, Oisin Kiernan and Padraig Faulkner underpinning the side’s progress.

Offaly have only surrendered to Westmeath to date but their defence will need to be on its toes this afternoon if they are not to suffer another setback, particularly as Cavan have been gaining in self-belief and hunger as the League has unfurled.

Their manager Mickey Graham is preaching caution for now, though, given that his side have still to attempt to hurdle some difficult obstacles before the League has run its course.