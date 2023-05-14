Derry’s Brendan Rogers: The only way to know if we are the best, is to play the best

Derry's Brendan Rogers is tackled by Ryan Wylie of Monaghan during the Ulster Semi-Final — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

When the Derry management decided that the vastly experienced Brendan Rogers might fare even better at midfield than he had been doing in the county’s colours at full-back, it did not merely prove a mundane switch but rather an inspirational ploy.

Since linking up with new skipper Conor Glass in the central area, Rogers has, if anything, built on the impressive form he had been showing for the Oak Leaf side and the Slaughtneil club with which he has won a shoal of medals in both football and hurling across what has been a glittering career to date.

In today’s Ulster Championship Final, he will again have a key role in Derry’s line-up against an Armagh side that have shown an improvement in the midfield sector since Ben Crealey and Shane McPartlan came together.

Rogers, fiercely committed and desperately keen to see Derry land back-to-back titles, admits that Oak Leaf men will have to hit top form if they are to repel Armagh and remain on the Ulster throne.

“I have said it before and I’ll say it again — the only way you learn, the only way you will be the best is by playing your best,” asserts Rogers.

“We were disappointed that we did not get promoted (to Division One of the Allianz League) last year but we achieved that this year and we will now be playing against the best in Division One next season.

“But right now Armagh are the only team on our horizon.

“They have shown consistency in the Championship so far, they have a lot of experience in their side and they will be very hungry to get their hands on the trophy for what would be the first time in 15 years.”

Derry have lapped up a double-edged bonus following the switch of Rogers to the engine-room because of the impressive form of the youthful Eoin McEvoy following his introduction to the full-back position.

“Several of our players have been coming through strongly and this gives us all great encouragement going forward. We will be getting the chance to play against the top sides in Division One of the League next year and that should help us progress further as a team,” predicts Rogers.

For the moment, though, the Ulster title is the prime target for the intrepid warriors from Derry who have won the Ulster crown, the Dr McKenna Cup and promotion to Division One since last summer.

But there is not the slightest element of complacency within the side.

“We’re most certainly taking nothing for granted. This is a huge challenge for us no matter what way you look at it,” adds Rogers.