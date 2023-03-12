Derry’s fringe stars must step up amid injury headache, says Patrick McEleney

Patrick McEleney has urged his team-mates — including brother Shane — to step up to the plate after Mark Connolly became Derry City’s latest injury victim.

The Candystripes are awaiting scan results on the hamstring problem the big centre-back picked up in Friday’s goalless draw against Dundalk, but McEleney is confident that his older sibling Shane will continue to play a big role in Connolly’s absence.

“We have a lot out and there’s no secret of that,” he stated.

“I think Mark has been unbelievable since he’s come in the door, but it’s someone else’s chance now to try and step in. Mark’s a big character and he’ll be a miss, but he’ll be around and I’m sure his voice will still be there.

“I think everyone now needs to step up to grow and keep getting better but I think Shane has been tremendous for us and I know he’s my brother and I shouldn’t be bigging him up, but he has been excellent.”

Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side host Sligo Rovers on St Patrick’s Day and McEleney is expecting a close encounter in front of the RTÉ cameras.

“We go out to try and win every game and next Friday will be no different,” continued the 30-year-old.

“It’s going to be a tough one, they’re a good side and they’ve come to the Brandywell before and done well against us, but if we show the performance levels that we showed in the second half against Dundalk, then I think we’ll be fine.

“We’ll create our chances and then it’s up to us to take them. We played well against Dundalk and I think we were the better team, especially in the second half, and, as I said, if we play like that against Sligo and take our chances, then I think we’ll be alright.”