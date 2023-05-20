Despite Cliftonville talks, Jim Magilton will not be the new manager at Solitude

Jim Magilton had talks with Cliftonville but Sunday Life Sport understands he will not be the new manager at Solitude — © ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Former Northern Ireland captain Jim Magilton will not be the new Cliftonville manager.

As revealed last weekend by Sunday Life Sport, the Reds had pinpointed the ex-Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich star as their number one target to replace Paddy McLaughlin but following talks between both parties the deal won’t be happening and the Solitude side must now look elsewhere.

It would have been a coup for Cliftonville to land someone of Magilton’s standing in the game.

As well as playing around 600 games as a classy midfielder in English football and winning 52 international caps, he managed Ipswich and QPR and was assistant to Michael O’Neill when the Northern Ireland boss excelled in charge of Shamrock Rovers.

Over the past decade Magilton has been the Elite Performance Director with the Irish FA, the Northern Ireland Under-21 boss and Sporting Director at Dundalk.

It is that experience and knowhow that drew Cliftonville to the 54-year-old from Belfast but despite negotiations agreement could not be reached.

It is understood that Magilton was going to bring in former Cliftonville boss Gerard Lyttle as his number two.

Lyttle created history last year when as boss of the Northern Ireland Under-17s and Under-19s both teams qualified for the Elite group stages of the European Championship.

Sunday Life Sport revealed last month that Lyttle was set to exit both roles with the Irish FA planning to move in a new direction.

With speculation rife in north Belfast that Magilton and Lyttle could be making a move to Solitude, surprisingly there was some negativity from Cliftonville fans regarding the prospect. It won’t be happening now though it is believed Magilton is keen to work again in football.