Dessie Cathcart: Tributes paid to Linfield league winner - 'a brilliant player and a top bloke'

Tributes have poured in following the death of legendary Linfield winger Dessie Cathcart.

The Bangor man, who also had a successful spell at Ards, passed away at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald on Friday following illness. He was 74.

Dessie was born and brought up on the Donegall Road in Belfast and, in his teenage days, was a friend of snooker star, the late Alex Higgins.

His football journey began with Amateur League side Shorts before he was persuaded to join Linfield. Dessie, a tricky winger who relished the opportunity of tormenting opposing defenders, became a fans' favourite at Windsor Park.

He picked up plenty of winners' medals in his six seasons with Linfield, including two Irish League titles. The only trophy that eluded him during his stay was the Irish Cup.

Dessie will always be remembered for his performances against a star-studded Manchester City in the European Cup Winners' Cup back in 1970.

Billy Bingham's Linfield were eliminated on the away-goal rule after beating a City side which included Francis Lee, Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee and Neil Young 2-1 at Windsor Park, with the late Billy Millen hitting the Blues' two goals.

Former Blues defender Alan Fraser said Dessie was one of the most gifted players he had ever played with.

"Dessie was a natural left winger and he just glided past people," he recalled. "There was one funny story when we played Liverpool in a pre-season friendly. He was playing against Chris Lawlor, but Dessie made his head light in the first half.

"When the teams reappeared after the interval, Lawlor was taken off and they moved hard-man Tommy Smith to right-back. Before kick-off, he went over to Dessie and told him, 'If you do the same to me (as he did to Lawlor), I'll break your leg'.

"Dessie was the type of guy who wouldn't have worried about threats - even from Tommy Smith.

"He was great mates with Billy Millen. Even at training, the pair of them would have got up to some mischief. Billy also passed away a few months back."

Eric Bowyer captained Linfield during those epic days and, like many of his team-mates, was saddened to learn of Dessie's passing.

He said: "Our memories of Des will live with us forever. He was a really funny guy off the pitch, he had a real dry wit. But he had tremendous ability and was the scourge of many Irish League defenders. He'll be sadly missed."

When Dessie left Linfield in 1973, he moved to Ards. He was a member of the most successful ever Ards team in 1974 when they picked up four trophies - the Ulster Cup, Gold Cup, Irish Cup and Blaxnit Cup.

Ards legend Billy McAvoy said: "Billy Humphries managed to sign Dessie from Linfield and it was a masterstroke. He was still only 25. He came from Linfield along with Ronnie McAteer and they were the final pieces to our jigsaw. After winning the Irish Cup, we were drawn against Standard Liege in the European Cup Winners' Cup.

"I remember standing in the centre circle before the game along with Dessie and him saying, 'We are going to do this tonight'. We beat them 3-2 and Dessie scored one of our goals.

"We have lost not only a brilliant player but a top bloke."

Sympathy is extended to Dessie's wife Anne and family.