Dion Charles can fire way to League One promotion for Bolton, says boss Ian Evatt

Dion Charles has been backed to beat the goalscoring exploits that so nearly fired Bolton Wanderers to promotion last term.

The Northern Ireland striker was the first Trotters player to notch 20 goals in all competitions for over two decades. Now, boss Ian Evatt has told the 27-year-old that there is still more to come.

“I think he can improve on those figures, absolutely,” said Evatt. “There is always room for improvement.

“Dion scored 20 goals last season but he’s hungry for more. He gets opportunities and we will always back him to take them.

“There are still parts of his game that he can polish. In particular, the way he connects and combines with people. Reliability with possession is another thing, but he’s a handful and a threat to defenders.

“I was a centre-back, and one thing is for sure; I certainly wouldn’t want to play against him.”

Evatt believes that Charles is determined to make up for lost time after a slow start to a career that took him to the likes of Fylde and Southport before joining Accrington.

“Everyone has a different journey in football,” he added. “Dion’s journey was one where he dipped out of the game, taking him through some non-League clubs.

“What that did for him was that he learned to use his body against bigger opponents, and now he punches well above his weight.

“He has a chip on his shoulder – a point to prove, if you like – and hopefully he will go a long way to firing us to where we want to be.”

Charles played more games last season than any of his previous campaigns, while also being involved with Northern Ireland in Euro qualifiers in June.

He hadn’t participated in any pre-season fixtures until last midweek’s run-out against Everton, where he looked lively and posed a few questions to the Premier League side.

“He hadn’t missed too much of the off-season having been away with (Northern) Ireland,” explained Evatt. “There were other players that needed minutes, and Dion was already fit, so it was just really about bringing him back to the boil again, and we are starting to see that now.”

Bolton will likely start their League One season against Lincoln City on Saturday without Charles’ international team-mate Eoin Toal, who missed the Euro double-header in June with a niggling ankle injury.

Evatt says he hopes the central defender can provide a bit more of the magic dust sprinkled by last season’s Player of the Year Conor Bradley, who has returned to Liverpool.

“We have had positive signs in the last week from Eoin,” he continued. “He’s back running again, kicking again and doing everything with that ankle.

“It is a bit sooner than we thought, so we’re pleased with that. Fingers crossed he’ll be back very soon, perhaps not for the first game of the season but ready soon after that.

“That was his first full season in full-time football and I thought he excelled and got stronger, so I’m hoping for more improvement from him.”