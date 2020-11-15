Distraught Northern Ireland players feel like they have let the nation down, claims manager Baraclough

Gutted Ian Baraclough has admitted his Northern Ireland players are 'distraught' at dashing the hopes and dreams of a nation by failing to qualify for next summer's Euro Finals.

The squad landed in Vienna last night ahead of this evening's Nations League match against Austria still sick and sore three days on from their Euro elimination by Slovakia.

In an effort to heal bruised pride, Northern Ireland manager Baraclough (below) has been quick to remind his players of their great achievements in reaching the Play-Off Final, and hopes the Green and White Army will show similar compassion and tolerance.

"We all wanted to be a part of Euro 2020 and have that great feeling as a group and as a nation," said Baraclough last night.

"The players feel as though they have let people down, but they haven't.

"They have a chance to go again (2022 World Cup) and I just ask for the fans to understand that it is such a big effort to get to the brink of a tournament and reach a Play-Off Final."

After the final whistle on Thursday night, with Slovakia having gone through 2-1 following extra-time, the exhausted and devastated Northern Ireland players dropped to their knees and lay on the pitch in shock. There would be no Euro Finals adventure next summer.

Scenes were emotional in the dressing room and as they made their way back to the team hotel.

"You have a group of players and a group of staff - everyone involved with Northern Ireland - who wanted to do so, so well for the fans inside the stadium and the thousands upon thousands either watching on TV or listening on the radio around the world," concedes Baraclough.

Northern Ireland battered the Slovakian goal at times but had to settle for an own-goal equaliser with just three minutes remaining of normal time.

When it mattered, the men in green were not clinical enough. Slovakia were marshalled well by the Northern Ireland defence but they had three shots on target and scored two.

With a lack of goals, would Baraclough consider bringing in a strikers' coach?

Baraclough adds: "The coaches I have are very, very good at what they do and the people within the group have played a lot of football, have a lot of experience and they are good coaches. I don't think bringing in a strikers' coach is an option."

Manchester United's 19-year-old midfielder Ethan Galbraith was left out of Baraclough's match day squad for Slovakia. But with midfielders George Saville, Niall McGinn and Jordan Thompson all out tonight, Galbraith should be on the bench and will be pushing to win his second senior international cap.

"Ethan's a very quiet lad and probably one that is a slow burner," says Baraclough, who admits over the next year there will need to be more young players integrated into the team.

"He needs to get comfortable with the group and the group needs to see what way he plays. He's a little bit different from what we have and can be a special talent, but I don't want anybody to put too much pressure on his shoulders. If he can get some game time over the next couple of games, that will be a bonus for him."