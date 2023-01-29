Doing business in the January transfer window is too tough, admits Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter

Stephen Baxter believes the January transfer market has become too difficult to work in

One manager who will be delighted to see the transfer window close this week is Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter, who admits he hates it.

Recruitment has become even harder than before, as every top-flight manager will tell you, but business done in the window can be crucial.

Recent £100k transfers of both Shay McCartan and Lee Bonis allied to longer contract deals for players have made the market even more difficult to do business in.

But clever business, as Linfield did a year ago by signing Eetu Vertainen, Chris McKee and Ethan Devine, can prove the difference in a tight title race.

Having seen his interest in Matthew Fitzpatrick rebuffed by Glenavon, Baxter has brought only 19-year-old defender Cameron Stewart to Seaview on loan from League One side Ipswich Town.

Suffice to say the seasoned Crusaders boss will be glad to see the back of this month.

“January is the worst window for me ever because the market has got so difficult to work in,” said the Seaview supremo. “It’s a disaster window for me.

“I hate the January window because you are getting players maybe recommended to you that are not playing elsewhere.

“You’re looking at their game time and it’s non-existent, so you’re bringing them in at the height of your season thinking, ‘I’m going to have to get this boy fit before playing’.

“Then maybe you have to step into the other market, which means paying way over the odds to bring someone in, so I find the January window that little bit more difficult.

“A lot of clubs are putting players on three and four-year contracts, which is changing the face of how we do things.

“We’ve taken one or two on loan from English clubs, McCauley Snelgrove last summer from Hull and now Cameron Stewart from Ipswich. I like a 20-year-old who will have a bit of hunger, enthusiasm and focus at the start of his career and will want to come in and do well, and it has been okay.

“There’s lots going on, lots being recommended to you and you’ve got to try and work it all out. You have to weed 90% out to get what you want.”