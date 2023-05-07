Dominant Derry cruise past Fermanagh in Ulster Minor showdown

Fionn McEldowney was a key player for Derry Minors in win over Fermanagh — © ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Derry took a decisive step towards the Ulster Minor Football Championship final when they overwhelmed a below-par Fermanagh side by 2-18 to 0-2 on Saturday.

The Oak Leaf side were never troubled by their opponents who were never able to gain a foothold in the contest.

Skipper Fionn McEldowney proved an inspirational figure as Derry scored virtually at will with their defence holding the Erne county attack in a vice-like grip throughout.

Conal Higgins emerged as man of the match by scoring 1-16 while Johnny McGuckin scored 1-2 and Oisin Doherty landed three points as they cemented Derry’s dominance.

Meanwhile, Monaghan found the going tough before they were able to hurdle a gallant Donegal side by 0-14 to 0-11 at Clones.

Monaghan gained the upper hand and with Max McGinnity and Matthew Finn leading the way, they quickly established a 0-9 to 0-3 interval lead with the Donegal attack having been restricted in their efforts gain a solid foothold in the match.

But Donegal showed more fight after the break and trimmed their opponents’ lead. However they were unable to rein them in and were forced to concede victory in the end.