Dominant Instonians hope to record the perfect season after clinching promotion

They were never likely to be denied their moment and Instonians won promotion from Division 2C in appropriate style, running in eight tries — the prolific Neil Saulters claiming a brace — at home to Ballina.

Such has been the way of things at the club this season and on Saturday they racked up their 14th consecutive bonus point victory from the same number of rounds played in the AIL in what has been a campaign so dominant that they have secured promotion with three games still to play.

Though the celebrations began in earnest from this 56-7 result with the players coming back out of the changing rooms after singing their song to mingle with family, friends and supporters, the overall feeling around Shaws Bridge was that there is still much work to be done.

The club are not content with simply having bounced back into the senior ranks and won promotion at the first time of asking; the goal is to achieve more and continue their climb back towards the upper echelons of the club game.

To begin with, the squad have set themselves the immediate goal of winning all 18 rounds in the AIL and with the way they play under player coach Paul Pritchard and a backroom team which includes former Ulster player Louis Ludik they can achieve this feat which it is believed would be a league record.

“Yes, I think that’s the challenge now for the players,” admitted director of rugby Clem Boyd.

“Quite often when you achieve your goal you need to reset it and move onwards and they reset it a few weeks back and they think they can get it and their aim is to do it.”

It was an emotional afternoon for Boyd who, along with other club stalwarts, has worked so hard to not only bring the club back into the senior ranks — that box being finally ticked last season — but also ensure that the team is in a good enough place to be capable of hitting the ground running in the AIL.

And how they have done it. Racking up the wins week after week while playing the game with a skill and enthusiasm which has been head and shoulders above other longer established senior sides in 2C.

“This has been done on the back of a lot of hard work and a lot of pain over a number of years and because of that it’s a lot sweeter to reach this point,” Boyd said regarding the bigger picture rather than what has been done this season.

“So much work has been put in by the coaches and the players.

“We had hoped to be there or thereabouts,” he added in terms of what the club thought would be attainable in their first campaign back in the AIL after nearly a decade in the junior ranks.

“But we didn’t expect to be this far on as we reckoned it might have gone on right to the end of this season.”

At the top of the stairs in the clubhouse they share with junior side Cooke, stands a trophy cabinet containing memorabilia from Inst’s successful past and now another item of silverware will soon be located there when they are presented with the trophy for winning 2C so convincingly yesterday.

Again, this is only meant to be a starting point for a club with aspirations to reach higher.

They recruited well for this season and are planning to do more ahead of life in 2B. On what has been on show so far, few would bet against them tearing it up again in the next campaign. Also, in 2C, Bangor lost 15-13 at Bruff and Omagh’s relegation zone fears were not helped by beating beaten 49-15 by bottom team Sundays Well.