Dominant win over Manchester Storm leaves Belfast Giants on the brink of Elite League glory

Belfast Giants 9 Manchester Storm 1

The champagne is still on ice. The Belfast Giants played like champions in a rampant 9-1 win over Manchester Storm, but the corks can’t be popped just yet.

It had looked like celebration time was about to begin when the Guildford Flames pretty much failed to turn up for the first period of their game away to the Dundee Stars, trailing 3-0 after 25 minutes, but the Giants’ only remaining challengers in the Elite League title race are still alive after rallying to a 6-4 victory.

The Flames must, however, win their return fixture with the Stars on Sunday in order to set up a massive encounter in Belfast next Saturday in the penultimate game of the League season,

While Champions League hockey next season has been secured, due to Guildford not being eligible, the championship is still a win away.

On this kind of form the Giants won’t fear anyone after a third period display that simply blew away the Storm, with seven goals inside 20 minutes from David Goodwin, Steve Owre, David Gilbert, Gabe Bast, Donovan Neuls, Sean Norris and Henrik Eriksson as Adam Keefe’s men really went to town.

Prior to that it had been something of a slow burner, although the Giants were in control thanks to goals from Scott Conway and Gilbert early in each of the first and second periods, but the final period was really scintillating stuff and it was a performance that would have been worthy of a championship crowning night.

The Giants got to work early, opening the scoring with just 2:43 on the clock when Conway rattled the puck high into the net from the right circle.

Then 10 minutes in word filtered around that Dundee had taken the lead at home to Guildford, with muted cheers and a shout of ‘lets go Giants’ coming from the 7,000 strong crowd.

The cheer got a little louder and just a bit longer when news of the second goal spread round the arena and when it went to 3-0 in Scotland the roar almost matched that of when the Giants scored.

That, however, was the last of those cheers as Guildford mounted their comeback.

At least Giants fans had plenty of goals of their own to cheer.

Just a minute and 47 seconds into the second period Gilbert skated in from the boards on the right unchallenged and hit a shot from the slot that flew into the net

When Zac Herrmann came out of defence and exchanged cross-ice passes with Cole Carter before finding himself all alone at the back door to make it 2-1 on the powerplay at 26:34 it didn’t cause alarm.

The Giants knew they had another gear — more than one actually — and clicked through them quickly in a wonderful third period display that has laid down a marker for the upcoming play-offs.

Only 22 seconds of the third period had elapsed when Goodwin crashed a shot off the boards and got to the net in time to meet his own rebound and tuck it into the net.

The Giants then totally dominated a powerplay, leading to Owre skating on to a lose puck and firing into the net at 43:47, sparking a spell of three goals in 105 seconds of playing time, with Gilbert and Bast — who skated in from the left and finished from a narrow angle — taking the scoreline to 6-1.

With the job done on the ice many in the stands then turned their attention to events in Dundee, by that time Guildford had scored their fifth goal and the Stars had ran out of steam, meaning no title for the Giants just yet.

Neuls pounced to make it a magnificent seven from close range at 50;42, but there was still more treats to come in the final 10 minutes.

Norris darted in from the right to net at 56: 11 and with just 54 seconds left on the clock Eriksson nipped in from the other side to secure the biggest winning margin of the season.

The biggest win of the season hasn’t been clinched yet, but on this form it’s coming — and soon.