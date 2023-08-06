Donaghadee make it a clean sweep of singles titles in historic day for club

Donaghadee's Josh Thompson was in fine form in his decider

Donaghadee wrote their own little chapter in the history books by winning all three singles titles in the Northern Ireland Bowling Association Championships at Ward Park.

Davy Ball, Cameron Gaw and Josh Thompson made it a day to remember for the County club — the first time the Association’s three major singles trophies have been won by Donaghadee members in the same year.

Ball defeated Castle’s Matt Stevenson in the Singles — the blue riband event — while Gaw got the better of Banbridge’s Adam Cromie in the Under-25 discipline.

Young Josh Graham completed the job by beating Rathfriland’s Jamie Graham in the Under-18 Final.

Gaw is a pass master at mounting the NIBA winners’ rostrum. He not only won the singles title back in 2019, but he had also previously lifted the Under-25 trophy on two occasions — 2013 and 2018.

Graham became the first Donaghadee player to win the Under-18 title since Davy Donnan back in 2018.

“It’s a brilliant day for the boys and the club,” said NIBA official and Donaghadee stalwart Tommy Cheevers. “To win the Association’s three singles titles in the same year is a massive, massive achievement.

“The lads performed superbly well in their respective finals with Davy’s game against Matt (Stevenson), who was playing on his home green, a really tight affair. Thankfully, he held his nerve to get over the line.

“All three, of course, will now compete in the Irish Finals in September.”

The biggest cheer of the day was for the Sydenham rink of Daryl Perkins, Graeme McKee, Lee Carson and Thomas McClean, who inched home with practically the final bowl of the game against Michael Crooks, James Marshall, Stephen Moran and Sam Wallace (Whitehead) winning 12-11.

Meanwhile, Ballymena’s Michael Wilson paraded the Northern Ireland Private Greens League’s Singles title for the first time at the home of Old Bleach at Randalstown.

The event was interrupted by the horrible weather conditions, which meant the morning session had to be postponed.

When the action did get under way, Wilson turned in a super performance to defeat Belmont’s Dean Mills (21-17) to earn his maiden singles success.

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING ASSOCIATION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Singles Semi-Finals: P Cromie (Banbridge) 15 M Stevenson (Castle) 21, T Cannavan (Bangor) 8 D Ball (Donaghadee) 21

Final: Ball 21 Stevenson 19

Under-18 Singles Semi-Finals: M Hill (58th Old Boys) 8 J Graham (Rathfriland) 21, J Thompson (Donaghadee) w/o B Carson (Sydenham)

Final: Thompson 21 Graham 11

Under-25 Singles Semi-Finals: A Cromie (Banbridge) 21 I Gingles (Curran) 12, P Haughey (Banbridge) 10 C Gaw (Donaghadee) 21

Final: Cromie 17 Gaw 21

Pairs Semi-Finals: J Corry, K McKee (Castle) 16 T Bell, M Nelson (Banbridge) 10; A Cromie, P Cromie (Banbridge) 11 R Gingles, I Gingles (Curran) 17

Final: Corry, McKee 14 Gingles, Gingles 18

Triples Semi-Finals: R Wallace, A Lindsey, M Lindsay (Curran) 19 I McMenamin, M Stewart, C Todd (Whitehead) 16; J Erskine, A Patterson, M Crawford (Bangor) 23 F Larkin, C Dennison, J Kelly (Banbridge) 10

Final: Wallace, Lindsey, Lindsay 11 Erskine, Patterson, Crawford 19

Fours Semi-Finals: F Larkin, T Bell, C Dennison, J Kelly (Banbridge) 13 M Crooks, J Marshall, S Moran, S Wallace (Whitehead) 20; P O’Keefe, F Cranney, P Haughey, K Blakely (Banbridge) 7 D Perkins, L Perkins, L Carson, T McClean (Sydenham) 21

Final: Perkins, Perkins, Carson, McClean 12 Crooks, Marshall, Moran, Wallace 11

Senior Fours Semi-Finals: D McFarlane, I Cullen, W Ward, L Wright (Divis) 3 S Mullan, S Moran, J Caldwell, D Hill (Whitehead) 26. F Polin, B Livingstone, W Steenson, J Major (Banbridge) 9 P Gilmartin, R Young, A Rankin, M Crooks (Whitehead) 16.

Final: Hill 17 Crooks 12.

Junior Singles Semi-Finals: Aidan McHugh (Newcastle) 21 B Clinghan (Dromore) 12, P McHugh (Newcastle) 21 G Peacock (Finaghy) 4

Final: A McHugh 21 P McHugh 14

Junior Pairs Semi-Finals: W Ward, L Wright (Divis) 12 R McCullough, T Evans (Antrim Lawn) 20; J Edmunds, G Glavin (Newcastle) 7 M Hill, C Hill (58th Old Boys) 23.

Final: Hill, Hill 21 McCullough, Evans 12

Junior Triples Semi-Finals: M Clewer, R McCullough, T Evans (Antrim Lawn) 16 M Gaw, B Tongneri, C Williamson (Donaghadee) 15. I Cullen, W Ward, L Wright (Divis) 17 L O’Loughlin, M Waterman, E McLoughlin (Warrenpoint) 13.

Final: Clewer, McCullough, Evans 18 Cullen, Ward, Wright 17

Junior Fours Semi-Finals: R Eagleson, R McDade, J Marshall, J Marshall Sr (Londonderry Park) 10 J Edmunds, P McHugh, A McHugh, G Glavin (Newcastle) 18; I McKeown, D Keag, D O’Neill, D Scarlett (Newcastle) 9 G Mulgrave, I Cullen, W Ward, L Wright (Divis) 19.

Final: Mulgrave, Cullen, Ward, Wright 15 Edmunds, McHugh, McHugh, Glavin 17

Mixed Pairs Semi-Finals: L McKeown, R McKeown (Whitehead) 18 D Wheelan, P Drew (Lurgan) 12; V Noble, R Wallace (Curran) 23 L Burns, J Burns Sr (Whitehead) 7

Final: McKeown, McKeown 20 Noble, Wallace 18

PRIVATE GREENS LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Singles Semi-Finals: DJ Wilson (Dunbarton) 16 D Mills (Belmont) 21, M Wilson (Ballymena) 21 J Moffett (Dunbarton) 18

Final: Wilson 21 Mills 17

Under-18 Singles Semi-Finals: D Spratt (Belmont) 13 S Harvey (Comber) 21, B Hogg (Dunbarton) 18 J Craig (Balmoral) 21

Final (Monday, August 7): Harvey v Craig

Under-25 Singles Semi-Finals: JA Moffett (Dunbarton) 21 D Spratt (Belmont) 18, R McElroy (Dunbarton) 21 A Coleman (Ballymena) 19

Final: Moffett 21 McElroy 12

Pairs Semi-Finals: DJ Wilson, C McCartan (Dunbarton) 11 M McPeak, S Bennett (Belmont) 21; P Daly, S Martin (Belmont) 21 M Nutt, S Kirkwood (Old Bleach) 19

Final: Daly, Martin 18 McPeak, Bennett 11

Triples Semi-Finals: S Trainor, K Trainor, A O’Keefe (Dunbarton) 11 N Beggs, S Cavan, M Foster (Belmont) 14; P Daly, S Bennett, S Martin (Belmont) 19 R McCall, B Power, G McGleave (Salisbury) 10

Final: Daly, Bennett, Martin 16 Beggs, Cavan, Foster 15

Fours Semi-Finals: M Greenfield, DJ Wilson, C McCartan, A Paul (Dunbarton) 16 J Kyle, D Witherspoon, A McLean, A Kyle (Larne) 18; M Tait, A Hill, J Talbot, N Mulholland (Old Bleach) 13 A Coleman, J Gaston, A Morrison, S Coleman (Ballymena) 17.

Final (Monday, August 7): Kyle, Witherspoon, McLean, Kyle v Coleman, Gaston, Morrison, Coleman

Senior Fours Semi-Finals: W Angus, R Stewart, M Caughey, D Erskine (Ards) 8 N Thompson, R Horner, D Corkill, R Barr (Belmont) 18; L Arneill, C Campbell, R Reynolds, D McCluskey (CI-Knock) 19 A McAuley, A Nill, D McCullough, T Hill (Ballymena) 12

Final: Arneill, Campbell, Reynolds, McCluskey 10 Thompson, Horner, Corkill, Barr 20

Junior Pairs Semi-Finals: C Feeney, C Gray (Falls) 16 S Brown, C Magill (Downpatrick) 15. B Jordan, B Worthington (Balmoral) 10 S Toy, G McClenaghan (Forth River) 26.

Final (Monday, August 7): Feeney, Gray v Toy, McClenaghan

Junior Fours Semi-Finals: S Brown, D Smyth, P Magill, J McCandless (Downpatrick) 9 J Craig, M Cullen, L Higgins, K McMullan (Downpatrick) 21; F Elliott, F Higgins, G McClenaghan, S Toy (Forth River) 23 A Coleman, N McAleese, A Morrison, S Coleman (Ballymena) 13.

Final: Craig, Cullen, Higgins, McMullan 19 Elliott, Higgins, McClenaghan, Toy 12

NORTHERN IRELAND PROVINCIAL BOWLING ASSOCIATION PREMIER LEAGUE

LETTERKENNY 65 (5) CITY OF DERRY 59 (2)

Rink 1: W McGeehan 14 R Kincaid 16

Rink 2: J Jacob 15 J Hamilton 20

Rink 3: C O’Kane 17 M Thompson 16

Rink 4: M White 19 S McElhinney 7

LIMAVADY 83 (5) PORTRUSH 75 (2)

Rink 1: J Rankin 27 E Curran 13

Rink 2: A Rankin 21 B Moffatt 23

Rink 3: R Brown 14 R Allen 21

Rink 4: R McMullan 21 G McCloy 18

COOKSTOWN 73 (3.5) COLERAINE 73 (3.5)

Rink 1: C Beattie 19 A Irwin 16

Rink 2: B Johnston 13 V Dallas 22

Rink 3: M Wilson 25 J Calvin 10

Rink 4: S Jeffers 16 S Brewster 25

BALLYMONEY 65 (1) DUNLUCE 89 (6)

Rink 1: B Smyth 19 B Kane 25

Rink 2: A Tennant 15 M McKeown 18

Rink 3: W McCaw 18 U McKeeman 24

Rink 4: B McAlary 13 A Clyde 22

NIPBA DIVISION TWO

OMAGH 84 (6) MAGHERAFELT 63 (1)

Rink 1: T Wilson 14 S Speers 18

Rink 2: J McCutcheon 26 P Stewart 15

Rink 3: R Barton 20 D Evans 11

Rink 4: T Patton 24 D Johnston 19

NIPBA DIVISION THREE

KILREA B 71 (5) BALLYCASTLE B 59 (2)

Rink 1: A O’Neill 33 T Grainer 10

Rink 2: M Holmes 15 M McKeegan 10

Rink 3: J Hunter 13 M O’Halloran 17

Rink 4: W Knight 10 M Donald 22

PORTSTEWART 63 (2) ROE VALLEY 72 (5)

Rink 1: J McConaghie 32 S Corscadden 10

Rink 2: G McIntyre 16 T O’Brien 14

Rink 3: T Wilson 11 G Stewart 26

Rink 4: P Fulcher 4 R Gamble 22

NORTHERN IRELAND BOWLING ASSOCIATION STAIRLIFT SOLUTIONS DIVISION TWO

ANNALONG 82 (6) BESSBROOK 56 (1)

Rink 1: J Stevenson 18 D Carroll 14

Rink 2: N Gordon 26 M Tyrell 14

Rink 3: J Chambers 16 N Making 18

Rink 4: J McConnell 22 D Paul 10

NIBA DIVISION THREE A

LURGAN B 70 (7) 1st BALLYMACARRETT 53 (0)

Rink 1: J Gilliland 18 J Warnock 16

Rink 2: B Strain 18 R Scott 10

Rink 3: M Parr 18 D Cameron 14

Rink 4: L Donaldson 16 B McIlnea 12