Donegal haven’t just become a bad team overnight, maintains Hugh McFadden

Hugh McFadden of Donegal in action against Roscommon quartet (from left) Ruaidhrí Fallon, Enda Smith, David Murray and Brian Stack — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

It is not unknown for teams to seek solace in the belief that suffering relegation in the Allianz Football League is not the greatest setback that they might encounter.

But someone who distances himself considerably from that conviction is Donegal’s long-serving utility player Hugh McFadden.

His side’s demotion to Division Two after a particularly traumatic campaign in Division One triggered a mixture of disappointment, anger and apprehension within the county.

The disappointment had its roots in the team’s lacklustre performances, the anger was triggered by the recent catalogue of off-field events within the county and the apprehension continues to swirl round the team’s prospects in the Ulster Championship.

An insight into their hopes may be provided today when Donegal confront Down in a Quarter-Final tie at Pairc Esler, Newry which has assumed considerable magnitude for both of the sides.

And McFadden, who has soldiered diligently in the trenches for Donegal since 2014, makes no bones about how he views the game.

“This is a huge game for us. I still believe we are a Division One side and that we have good enough players for us to be competitive at the highest level,” maintains schoolteacher McFadden.

“The facts of the matter are that given the pressures in the modern game, a team that does not play well will pay the penalty.

“We got relegated in the League and now we have a chance to atone for that in the Ulster Championship.”

McFadden’s versatility has been an asset to Donegal down through the years and the 28-year-old is capable of making a big impact in today’s contest.

He is conscious that Down will be anxious to build on their encouraging campaign in Division Three of the League that, while it did not quite yield promotion, nonetheless proved a platform for several players to thrust themselves into the limelight.

Those same players will form a barrier to Donegal’s ambitions of making it into the Semi-Final but McFadden prefers to dwell on his own team’s strengths.

“We may be missing some players but we have people who have been very consistent. It’s up to us to turn in a good team performance,” maintains McFadden.

Donegal will be without skipper Patrick McBrearty, Ryan McHugh, Oisin Gallen, Shane O’Donnell and Niall O’Donnell for a game that will certainly test the credentials of temporary management duo Aidan O’Rourke and Paddy Bradley.

Donegal’s scoring ratio in the League — they landed only one goal in seven matches — is one of the main reasons why they made the drop but there is a belief within the squad that they can rise to the occasion today.

In Michael Langton, Jamie Brennan, Dáire Ó Baoill, Jason McGee, Caolan Ward and the impressive Caolan McGonagle, Donegal have capable players who can take the challenge to Down.

With Brendan Cole, Shaun Patton, Eoghan Ban Gallagher and McFadden himself also bringing invaluable experience to the table, Donegal are likely to play on the front foot in the knowledge that they still possess a measure of finishing power.

They will certainly need it against a Down side which is noted for its tenacity and fitness levels with manager Conor Laverty no doubt having done his homework on this afternoon’s visitors.

“We will be at the cutting edge of football here and we have to try and bring our ‘A’ game to the table,” points out McFadden.