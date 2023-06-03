Donegal narrowly miss out on Nicky Rackard Cup as Wicklow prevail

Donegal’s Christopher McDermott comes under the attention of Wicklow’s Luke Evans

Wicklow’s Christy Moorehouse is put under pressure by Donegal’s Brian McIntyre

Kevin Kelly

Donegal came up short in the Nicky Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park yesterday, losing 1-20 to 3-12 to Wicklow.

The Ulster side were the better team in the first half with Ryan Hilferty and Liam McKinney bagging goals and Jack O Loughlin, Ronan McDermott and McKinney among the points. Donegal led 2-8 to 0-10 at the break and McKinney opened the second half scoring with a point. Jack Doyle then got a goal for Wicklow.

Ryan McIntyre and Luke White had Donegal points before the Leinster men hit a purple patch. Donegal badly needed a response and they got it with a goal from White but it wasn’t enough.