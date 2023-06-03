Donegal narrowly miss out on Nicky Rackard Cup as Wicklow prevail

Donegal came up short in the Nicky Rackard Cup Final at Croke Park yesterday, losing 1-20 to 3-12 to Wicklow.

The Ulster side were the better team in the first half with Ryan Hilferty and Liam McKinney bagging goals and Jack O Loughlin, Ronan McDermott and McKinney among the points. Donegal led 2-8 to 0-10 at the break and McKinney opened the second half scoring with a point. Jack Doyle then got a goal for Wicklow.

Ryan McIntyre and Luke White had Donegal points before the Leinster men hit a purple patch. Donegal badly needed a response and they got it with a goal from White but it wasn’t enough.