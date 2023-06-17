Donegal progress thanks to victory over Ulster rivals

Donegal 0-19 Monaghan 0-17

Donegal will welcome a third placed side to Ballybofey next weekend after they secured runners up in their group thanks to a deserved two point success at Healy Park over Ulster rivals Monaghan.

It was a hugely entertaining encounter played in perfect conditions with Donegal emerging worthy winners although Monaghan pushed them to the pin of their collars in the second half. The result means that Donegal should get a slightly more favourable tie in Monday mornings draw against a third placed side while Monaghan will face the task of a harder draw as they have to travel with Tyrone, Kerry and Roscommon all possible venues for them next Saturday in the last twelve of the championship.

It was a game that Donegal only briefly trailed in and that was in the 12th minute when Monaghan full forward Gary Mohan had put his side 0-5 to 0-4 in front. The impressive Daire O’Baoill levelled matters with his second of the contest before Conor O’Donnell burst through to split the posts in the 19th minute for an advantage that Donegal were never to lose.

Ciaran Thompson, Conor O’Donnell and Oisin Gallen helped stretch that advantage to three with Ryan McAnespie and Jack McCarron responding for Monaghan. A brilliant long range effort from midfielder Caolan McGonagle either side of efforts from Thompson and Oisin Gallen enabled the winners to lead 0-13 to 0-9 at the break.

Donegal had looked the better side in the second quarter and they picked up where they had left off on the restart with a brace from full forward Gallen the second of which was a tremendous effort from play. Monaghan were in trouble as they now trailed by half a dozen points but Jack McCarron and Michael Bannigan kept them in touch with scores apiece.

A blistering sixty metre run from Conor O’Donnell resulted in a point for Donegal but it could have been more with Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan scampering to get back between the posts after being well out the field when an attack from his side broke down.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher then came to Donegal’s rescue with a timely tackle just when Stephen O’Hanlon threatened to get through on goal before a free from Conor O’Donnell pushed Donegal 0-17 to 0-11 in front. They looked comfortable at this stage but they then failed to score for the next sixteen minutes as Monaghan fought back.

Jack McCarron sparked the Monaghan revival with three in a row from a mark, play and a free. All of a sudden only a single score divided the two sides with Donegal keeper Shaun Patton forced into making a couple of clearances. Brennan stopped the rot for Donegal from a free only for Monaghan to respond through O’Hanlon and centre half back Conor Boyle.

A big call from the referee saw him penalise Beggan for a foul on O’Donnell well out the field and up stepped Patton with a great conversion. Conor McManus marked his introduction with a point from a free but it wasn’t enough to save Monaghan, Donegal going close to a goal deep in injury time only for Brennan’s effort to be saved on the line by Ryan O’Toole.

Donegal: S Patton (0-1, F), M Curran, B McCole, C McColgan, C Ward, E Ban Gallagher, S McMenamin, C McGonagle (0-1), H McFadden, D Ó Baoill (0-3), J Brennan (0-2, 1F), C Thompson (0-3, 1F), O Doherty (0-1), O Gallen (0-4, 2F), C O Donnell (0-4, 1F). Subs: J Molloy for Ward, P McBrearty for Gallen, R O’Donnell for O’Baoill

Monaghan: R Beggan, R O’Toole, K Duffy, R Wylie, K O’Connell, C Boyle (0-2), C McCarthy, K Gallagher, K Lavelle, S O’Hanlon (0-1), M Bannigan (0-2), R McAnespie (0-1), J McCarron (0-5, 3F, 1M), G Mohan (0-3, 1F), D Hughes (0-2). Subs: C McManus (0-1, 1F) for Gallagher, S McCarthy for Lavelle, K Hughes for D Hughes, C Lennon for O’Connell, F Hughes for McCarron

Referee: L Devenney, Mayo