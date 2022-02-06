Don’t let the small group of idiots ruin the fanfare in Irish League football

Last week’s pitch invasion by some Linfield fans was the latest example of crowd disorder throughout the Irish League

It was all going so well with crowds on the increase and the entertainment value just getting better and better week after week.

It seemed the Irish League was on the crest of a wave but, as we’ve come to know from experience, no sooner do you think you see the summit in sight than the inevitable happens and a few hooligans latch onto what they perceive as a good thing and proceed to act the village idiot in an attempt to spoil the party.

You can always bet your bottom dollar that, once a large crowd of people head along for what by and large should be a thoroughly enjoyable day out supporting their favourite football team, a few lowlifes only intent on causing trouble will tag onto the coat-tails of all those other decent, genuine supporters.

Their sole aim will be to wreak havoc and subsequently spoil the fun and enjoyment for all those loyal fans who always go along to the games for all the right reasons.

There’s no point in pointing the finger at any one club in particular, most of them have a few rodents in their midst, and once these louts see something good is happening and lots of people are having fun, rest assured they will slime their way in and infiltrate the genuine people to spew their venom in every direction possible.

Not only do these thugs embarrass their respective clubs and the sport in general, they also bring shame on themselves and their families, although if I’m perfectly honest I doubt if many of them could even spell the word ‘shame’.

Now it appears that the Irish Football Association have indicated they may well move to close down any ground where any inappropriate crowd behaviour is deemed to have overstepped the realms of acceptability and then possibly compel the responsible club to play their games behind closed doors — all because of a few idiots.

I’m quite sure I speak for all clubs and all of the genuine supporters when I say that nobody wants these imbeciles, although if I do have a gripe, it’s that surely the clubs know who the culprits are and can easily identify them?

If so, would it not be better to forfeit a few quid at the turnstiles rather than run the risk of letting known troublemakers inside the ground in the first place?

I know of some clubs who have already done so and have subsequently suspended the suspects indefinitely until they face the proper due process of law, and I commend those who have shown proper leadership in this way.

I also recently witnessed some proper fans themselves apprehend troublemakers masquerading as supporters among them before handing them over or pointing them out to the stewards and, again, I applaud them for that.

Although I wholeheartedly agree that the authorities need to clamp down as hard as is humanely possible on the perpetrators — and I don’t mean a mere rap on the knuckles, by the way — I see absolutely no reason to punish the innocent by making clubs play fixtures behind closed doors with nobody present.

Why penalise 99% of good people and make them pay for the dastardly deeds of a handful of thugs?

Genuine fans just want to follow their team week in, week out in a proper fashion. These supporters need their weekly dose of football and, in turn, the respective clubs badly need the support and the revenue it generates because it’s common knowledge that football is nothing without fans. Why spoil it for the vast majority by tarring them with the same brush?

The way to deal with this problem is for the clubs to identify the troublemakers and slap an immediate ban on them until the powers that be decide their fate.

Failing to do so will only result in leaving the authorities with no choice other than having to issue a blanket ban on everyone.

The onus is therefore on every club to do what’s right, weed the rats out now and by doing so leave the Irish FA without the option of closing grounds.

That shouldn’t be too much to ask, should it?

A close shave for an old Irish League favourite

To many Crusaders, Glentoran and indeed Irish League fans of a certain era, the name Geoff Gorman will be instantly recognisable — and so would his infamous Mexican-style trademark moustache.

I’m lucky because I’ve been fortunate to have had Geoff as a really good friend since we first met as team-mates at the Crues in the early 70s.

He arrived at Seaview from Glentoran just before I left to join Drogheda United. We were both old school defenders in that ‘thou shalt not pass’ was generally the order of the day in our team talk. You can keep your clipper boards and your laptops, our instructions from the manager were simplicity at best — hit him hard, hit him early and make sure you do it high up the pitch.

These were the instructions that were usually ringing in your ears as you left the dressing room every Saturday.

As well as being similar in playing style, Geoff and I also shared another similarity — those moustaches.

It turns out he’s even braver than I thought because, after 50 years of grooming that ‘tache, last weekend Geoff had his shaved off for charity. What a wonderful gesture.

Geoff sadly lost his mother to the awful illness of dementia and, as a firm supporter of Resurgam Trust in Lisburn whose chosen charity of the year was Dementia NI, Geoff quickly decided to say farewell to his ‘El Gringo’ look.

I’m pleased to say at the last check, he had already raised some £1,300 and is still open to donations if anyone has a few bob to spare.

Well done Geoff, you always were a warrior with a heart like a lion and you still are, my friend.

We’re geared up to putt on a show

It was an absolute honour for me as an event ambassador to help launch the 2022 NI Open golf tournament at the magnificent Galgorm Castle Golf Club earlier this week.

The 13th year of this highly prestigious homegrown event sees the introduction of an exciting new format which will see the competition played at three different venues over three days and it was great to join last year’s runner-up Dermot McElroy and Jessica from the Galgorm club to kick things off.

The first round will take place on the headland of Cairndu Golf Club with day two being hosted on the championship links of Castlerock.

The cut will then take place and qualifiers will compete at Galgorm Golf Club for the third and final round.

This year also sees another progressive and exciting development whereby amateurs and celebrities will compete alongside male and female professionals in an event similar in format to the very successful Alfred Dunhill Links Championship played annually in Scotland on the DP World Tour.

I am extremely fortunate and proud to have been involved with this competition in an ambassadorial since its inception nd I’d have to say that already I feel this year’s event promises to be the best yet.

The new format permutations combined with three superb courses — all of which present their own unique challenges — is a real recipe for success and, given the three stunning locations on show, is there any better way to showcase all that is good about Northern Ireland to our guests and visitors from overseas than through golf tournaments such as the NI Open? All politicians please take heed.