Double blow at Seaview after an alleged assault on Crusaders coach during defeat to Glentoran

PSNI insist a report was made on Friday night and enquiries are ongoing

Glentoran assistant manager Paul Millar could face an investigation from the police and football authorities following an alleged assault during Friday night’s Danske Bank Premiership game against Crusaders at Seaview.

Sunday Life Sport understands Millar, who was suspended from playing an active role in the match, was involved in a verbal altercation with Crusaders coach Darren Murphy in the sterile area behind the dug-outs before the former Dungannon Swifts manager was sent crashing to the ground.

Sources, who witnessed the incident, claim Millar floored Murphy while Sunday Life Sport has been told CCTV was in operation.

The row took place as Glentoran secured an important but controversial 2-1 victory against the Crues.

The police, through a PSNI statement, last night confirmed: “Police in North Belfast received a report of an assault at a football match in Belfast on Friday evening, 21st January. The incident is reported to have involved a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s. Enquiries are ongoing and there are no further details at this stage.”

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter, who was sent off late in the game, also spoke to PSNI officers after Friday night’s match, but it is believed this was in relation to an incident in the tunnel area.

Last night, Crusaders were conducting their own investigation into the alleged altercation between Millar and their man Murphy, taking stock of the relevant facts before deciding how to proceed.

A Crusaders spokesperson told Sunday Life Sport: “The club will not be making any comment at this time.”

Glentoran insist they will wait until they are approached by the Northern Ireland Football League before considering the allegation.

A Glentoran spokesperson said: “If an issue has been reported to NIFL then we as a club will, of course, look into it and respond accordingly. We are always happy to work with other clubs in the League for the betterment of the game.”

A spokesperson for NIFL told Sunday Life Sport: “The NI Football League await the submission of the Match Observer’s report for the details of any incidents from the game.”

Northern Ireland football’s governing body, the Irish FA, were also asked for comment but failed to respond.