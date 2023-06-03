Down are forced to settle for preliminary Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final

Meath grabbed two late points to send Down into the preliminary round of the Tailteann Cup Quarter-Finals.

A draw would have been enough for the Mournemen to reach the Quarter-Finals with a home draw but they kicked themselves out of the game with a massive 17 wides before the Royal men struck late to inflict a sore defeat.

A converted mark from Jordan Morris with the last kick of the half gave Meath a narrow 1-4 to 0-6 lead at the break.

Only seconds earlier, Down keeper Niall Kane levelled the score with a converted ‘45’ and they had a right to feel aggrieved at not being ahead.

That is because Paddy Brannigan’s rocket shot into the net after Liam Kerr’s clever manoeuvre through the Meath defence was ruled out by referee Fergal Kelly who instead awarded a free-kick to Kerr, which he converted.

That left Down trailing 0-4 to 1-3 as Meath’s 21st-minute goal came from the spot when Jack O’Connor converted his penalty after he clashed legs with the impressive Odhran Murdock.

The cross-field wind made shooting tricky and Down left 1-7 behind in the opening half alone. Conor Francis looked certain to bag a goal when he cut inside at the near post but the Meath keeper somehow pulled off a stunning save, with the help of the post.

Down had led 0-3 to 0-1 before the penalty was awarded with Jordan Morris on target for the Royals, while Pat Havern and a brace from the lively Kerr got Down off the mark.

Meath stretched their lead with points from Championship debutant James McEntee and Morris’ second as Down were held scoreless for 16 frustrating minutes before Havern stopped the rot.

Havern, via a free, made it a one-point game before the late trade in points in the closing stages of the first half with Meath edging it at the break.

The second half wasn’t even a minute old when Daniel Guinness stroked over Down’s second point from play to level for a third time but Meath were soon ahead after James McEntee squeezed his shot between the posts after great play from the busy Morris.

Down were content to be living with Meath and on 43 minutes took the lead when Murdock danced through before picking his spot for a stunning goal to give Down a 1-7 to 1-5 lead heading into the final quarter.

Havern traded points with Morris and sub Flynn and Meath should have grabbed a second goal with Matthew Costello but they made a mess of it.

However, on the hour the sides were level after a monster free from sub Daithi McGowan to set up a frantic finish. Morris and Havern traded points and Down keeper Kane denied Cathal Hickey a goal with a magnificent save.

However, McGowan steered over the winner with the resultant ‘45’ and Donal Lenihan’s converted free on 78 minutes made sure of victory for Meath as they qualify for the direct Quarter-Final in Navan in under a fortnight.

Down will be content knowing that they had the measure of Meath and won’t fear any team they face at the weekend.

Meath: S Brennan; A O’Neill, R Ryan, H O’Higgins; C Caulfield, P Harnan, D Keogan; R Jones, C Gray; S Coffey, J McEntee, J O’Connor; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch. Subs: J Flynn for Caulfield 33, D Lenihan for Lynch 45, D McGowan for Gray 56, C O’Sullivan for O’Connor 59, C Hickey for McEntee 67.

Meath scorers: J Morris 1-3 (1-0 pen), J McEntee 0-2, J Flynn 0-2 (0-1f), J O’Connor 0-1, M Costello 0-1 (0-1m), D McGowan 0-1 (0-1 45), D Lenihan 0-1 (0-1f).

Down: N Kane; P McCarthy, A Doherty, P Laverty; C Francis, D Guinness, D Magill; P Branagan, P Havern; L Kerr, O Murdock, C Doherty; E Branagan, D McAleenan, S Johnston. Subs: M Rooney for Magill 47, R McEvoy for E Branagan 55, R Carr for Francis 60, S Annett for S Johnston 61-72, Annett for P Branagan 73, E Brown for McAleenan 77.

Down scorers: P Havern 0-5 (0-5f), O Murdock 1-0, L Kerr 0-2 (0-1f), D Guinness 0-1, N Kane 0-1 (0-1 45).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).