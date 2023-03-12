Down are ready for Longford test as they aim to take stride towards Division Two

Down boss Conor Laverty wants to reach Division Two of the Allianz League

Down have discovered that sealing promotion to Division Two of the Allianz Football League is anything but a straightforward operation.

When Conor Laverty’s side hit the ground running, they looked destined to move up in the world but right now Cavan and Fermanagh are ahead of them in the Division Three table while Offaly and Westmeath share the same points tally (six).

All of which means that next Saturday’s clash at Pairc Esler, Newry (6pm) with struggling Longford, who have only one draw to show for their endeavours, is a must-win engagement for Laverty’s men.

A lively second-half performance by Cavan took them past Down last Sunday and Laverty is hoping that his defence will be in a more frugal mood.

Ruairi McEvoy, Ryan Magill and Pierce Laverty are capable of helping to mount resistance against the Longford attack while Andrew Gilmore, Pat Havern and Liam Kerr can fire up the Down attack.

Also in Division Three on Saturday, Antrim will host Cavan at Corrigan Park (2pm) while Fermanagh will take on Westmeath at Enniskillen (6pm).

Cavan travel north fortified by an unbeaten run to date and will face an Antrim side that have just one win to their credit.

Paddy Lynch, Padraig Faulkner, Dara McVeety, Killian Clarke and Cian Madden are in fine form for the Breffni side while Antrim, who conceded 4-27 against Westmeath last weekend, will look to experienced players such as Peter Healy, Kevin Small, Ruairi McCann and Pat Shivers to set the tone for what manager Andy McEntee hopes will be a much-improved display.

And Fermanagh now have strong designs on a place in Division Two following their recent surge up the League table. With his team just tucked behind Cavan in top spot, Erne County boss Kieran Donnelly knows that victory over Westmeath on Saturday could potentially assure his side of promotion.

But Donnelly is taking nothing for granted, particularly having digested Westmeath’s feast of scoring against Antrim. John Breslin (1-12) inflicted most damage but Ronan O’Toole, David Lynch and Senan Baker are other key marksmen.

The Erne outfit, though, are not short on finishers. They may have been limited in this division in the past but right now Sean Quigley, Josh Largo-Ellis, Ciaran Corrigan, Aidan Breen and Stephen McGullion are putting their best foot forward.