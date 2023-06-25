Down are relishing Tailteann Cup Semi-Final battle at Croke Park: Pierce Laverty

Down’s Niall Kane and Danny Magill embrace in celebration following the Mourne side’s victory over Cavan which took them into the Tailteann Cup Semi-Finals

Down captain Pierce Laverty has shown the kind of commitment to date in the Tailteann Cup competition that delights his namesake manager Conor.

While the Mourne side’s progress into the Semi-Finals, in which they will meet Laois at Croke Park today, has been somewhat under the radar, skipper Laverty believes that the side can thrive in the wide open spaces of Headquarters.

In overcoming Cavan at Breffni Park last Saturday, Down showed the kind of commitment and authority in closing out the match that augurs well for their prospects this afternoon.

Laverty is aware that while the Tailteann Cup may not be among the most glamorous trophies on offer, nonetheless it is a prize which his side relish.

“Obviously Croke Park is not going to be packed but we will be playing with the same level of intensity as if this was to be the case,” says Laverty.

“We are treating the Tailteann Cup with the utmost respect and while we have been taking things week by week, we feel we have more belief in our own ability now and a greater level of commitment within the side.

“I haven’t played in Croke Park so for us it has been all about trying to get to the Semi-Final stages and being part of what will be a big occasion given that it’s not every day you are presented with an opportunity to reach a national Final.”

In overcoming Cavan last weekend, Down looked sharp and clinical with Danny Magill’s goal underpinning their victory while Rory Mason, Liam Kerr and Pat Havern proved ace marksmen.

And with Odhran Murdock, Daniel Guinness and Andrew Gilmore also showing impressive form so far, the Mournemen have their sights fixed on silverware.

But for now, today’s game holds the team’s focus as they prepare to grace Headquarters.

In Laois, they will be coming up against a side that floundered in the Allianz League but have shown a marked improvement in the Tailteann Cup competition.

Colm Murphy, Mark Barry and Brian Daly are among the players who have been helping to keep Laois sailing serenely along of late but they may have their time and space rather limited against a Down side that has been gaining in momentum as the season has progressed.

“Laois have shown an upturn in form and they, like ourselves, will relish going to play at Croke Park. It’s really where everyone in the sport wants to play if they are lucky,” says Laverty.

“Like ourselves, they will want to make the most of the opportunity they are getting. We are aware that their performances of late have been very good and this will obviously give them encouragement for this game.”