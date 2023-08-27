Down boss Conor Laverty will have hands full as county stars target club glory

Down manager Conor Laverty is likely to be a busy man given the tantalising menu to be served up in the county Senior Football Championship today.

He will certainly have a generous raft to assess given the fact that the competition is being stepped up considerably.

Glenn and Saval will set the ball in motion when they meet at Burren (2pm) with Longstone and Castlewellan set to lock horns at Bryansford (4.30pm), while St Peter’s, Warrenpoint and Burren will go head-to-head at Pairc Esler (7pm).

The meeting of Glenn and Saval has an alluring ring to it given the rivalry between the sides with each desperately keen to surge to the fore again.

Glenn can take inspiration from Niall McParland, who has gained considerable experience in Down’s colours and he could prove a catalyst within his club.

The clash of Longstone and Castlewellan also holds appeal with Conor Poland likely to have a key role for Longstone while Castlewellan will look to their experienced corps.

The clash of St Peter’s, Warrenpoint and Burren is very much a local derby. Both are known f to raise their game in the Championship and in this respect Warrenpoint will look to Donagh McAleenan, while Burren can rely on Danny Magill and Liam Kerr to set an example.