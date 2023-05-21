Down determined to make strides in Tailteann Cup, says Conor Laverty

Down will hope to take another step towards possible Tailteann Cup glory when they face Tipperary today at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

In overwhelming Waterford 2-14 to 1-6 last weekend, Down underlined their determination to make a bold bid for a trophy which would appear to have gained somewhat in status.

Manager Conor Laverty certainly tweaked his side considerably for the meeting with Tipperary with players such as Odhran Murdock, Shealin Johnston, Eamon Brown and Shane Annett catching the eye.

With Pat Havern and Andrew Gilmore having looked particularly impressive in their forward line of late, Down will now constitute a threat to most sides and will be keen to show their scoring power again this afternoon.

Danny Magill, too, is a player who is creating something of a fuss in Down’s colours. A lively, creative wing-back, he initially caught the eye in the Ulster Senior Championship and now looks set to blossom on the Tailteann Cup stage.

His robust forays against Waterford discomfited the visitors’ defence and allowed other Down players to contribute to what was a very worthwhile performance.

In losing 1-19 to 0-11 to Meath last weekend, Tipperary showed they have some way to go before they can be considered a formidable force and they will be on their toes today knowing that a second successive defeat would all but put them out of the running in the competition.

An away victory for Down on the other hand would cement their prospects of reaching the concluding stages of the competition, something that would please team boss Laverty as he is particularly keen to see his side make an impact in the competition.

“We are where we are and we would like to make progress in the Tailteann Cup. It offers us the chance to gain more experience as a team and that is very important. We have a blend of youth and experience in the side and the more games we get under our belts the better,” maintains Laverty.