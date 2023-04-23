Down eager to show progress made on Ulster stage, says coach Marty Clarke

Ryan McEvoy has been in fine form for Down and made a large contribution to their League campaign — © ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Asa player, Marty Clarke never gave less than 100% when he took the field in the colours of Down.

Right now as part of manager Conor Laverty’s backroom team, Clarke is fulfilling a vital role in helping to elicit the best from the county squad.

And his efforts in this respect will be highlighted today when the team are sent into battle against Donegal in the Quarter-Final of the Ulster Championship at Pairc Esler, Newry.

The team’s encouraging foray through Division Three of the Allianz League has fermented the belief that they can make an impact at Championship level but Clarke is remaining cautious as Down strive for the measure of success in the Ulster series which has eluded them in recent years.

“In terms of the League, I have always maintained that it is harder to get out of a division than to stay in a division,” insists Clarke.

“It’s Division Three for us again next year and we’ll certainly be aiming to get out of it, but in the meantime the Ulster Championship offers us the opportunity to show that we have progressed.

“The fact of the matter is that we haven’t won an Ulster title in 29 years and we would like to come up trumps if we can.

“At the end of our last home League game, young fans came onto the pitch in their droves and the players saw for themselves how much it means to the youngsters to see the team do well.”

Clarke and his brother John were among the players who endured the ultimate sporting heartbreak when the 2010 Down side of which they were members were beaten 0-16 to 0-15 by Cork in that year’s All-Ireland Final.

Since then Down have been consigned to a backstage role in a Championship context but Clarke is hoping that the county might enjoy a change in fortune this year.

Indeed, the popular Clarke views the fact that his side have home advantage today as “massive” and feels that their knowledge of the ground and its atmosphere can prove a bonus for his side.

“While we have been focused on our own preparations of late, it is never nice to see a manager leave in the middle of a competition as has been the case in Donegal. It’s worth remembering, though, that Donegal have been playing in Division One of the League for a few years now and they will have amassed considerable experience from doing just that. That’s why it’s massive for us to be at home,” states Clarke.

The loss of players like Caolan Mooney and Barry O’Hagan has been a blow to Down but with Andrew Gilmore, Ryan McEvoy, Odhran Murdock, Pat Havern and skipper Pierce Laverty in fine form, Down are poised for what they view as a daunting challenge.

“We have had a four-week build-up to this game and we like to think that we have spent the time wisely,” points out Clarke.

“Donegal, though, have had the same time in which to prepare. We know there is a huge support out there which we can tap into but the only way this can be done is by achieving results.

“That’s why I am particularly keen to see us get over Donegal. I think this would spark even more support for the team going forward and they in turn will want to respond by putting their best foot forward.

“It would be tremendous to get into an Ulster Championship Semi-Final because it would give everyone here a huge lift.”