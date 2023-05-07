Down left stunned as Kildare edge All-Ireland Under-20 Semi-Final

Down 2-07 Kildare 1-11

Down's James Kelly and Colm Dalton of Kildare were at the centre of the action when the sides faced off

Down's Odhran Murdock has command of the ball as he seeks to progress the play for his team in their clash with Kildare

Down's Jamie Doran attempts to fend off the advances of the approaching Jack McKevitt of Kildare

Kildare's Jack McKevitt and Down's Harry Magill tussle during a moment of heated tempers in an enthralling match

Down endured the ultimate in heartbreak last night when, with the last kick of an absorbing All-Ireland Under-20 Football Championship Semi-Final, Kildare wing-back Jack McKevitt swung over an outrageous point from close to the touchline to book his team’s ticket into the decider against Sligo.

The sides remained neck-and-neck throughout the second-half, and indeed Conor Laverty’s panel looked to have shaded it when Jason Morgan plundered their second goal with five minutes remaining, but Kildare’s comeback was nothing short of sensational as they inched their way over the line.

Yet it was Down who made all the early running in the first-half, with their swift upfield forays forcing Kildare back inside their own half. And the Mourne outfit made their opening burst count when an Odhran Murdock point in the fifth minute was followed up by a superb goal from Morgan three minutes later.

With Kildare trying to find their bearings, Down goalkeeper Oisin Treacy cemented his panel’s advantage by steering a long-range free over the bar.

At 1-04 to 0-04, Down looked comfortable at the interval – but with Shane Farrell on fire, Kildare dug their heels in and nosed in front at 1-08 to 1-06 thanks to Oisin O’Sullivan’s goal.

Down showed courage and spirit by responding robustly with a brace of points that helped to keep them on the shoulder of the Lilywhites.

But in a frenetic finish in which both teams played themselves to a standstill, Kildare tacked on three points – most important of which was McKevitt’s out-of-the-blue winner that left Down stunned.

DOWN: O Treacy 0-2 (1f, 1’45); F McEvoy, P McCarthy, F Murdock; T Hardy, J Doran, J Kelly; O Murdock 0-1, T McCarroll 0-1; C Greene, O Cunningham, H Magill; O Savage 0-2 (2f), J Morgan 2-1 (1m), C Rogers.

Subs: C Cunningham for H Magill (36), N Toner for Doran (57).

KILDARE: C Barker: H O’Neill, T Von Engelbrechten, R Burke; J Harris, J McGrath, J McKevitt 0-1; F Cooke, S Farrell 0-4; R Sinkey 0-1, C Bolton, C Dalton; A Fanning 0-1, N Dolan, O O’Sullivan 1-1.

Subs:S Hanafin 0-1 for Cooke (20), E Moutaine for Harris (28), E Cully 0-2 for O’Sullivan (34), K Browne for Sinkey (48).

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway)