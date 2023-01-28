Down make the perfect start with victory over Tipperary in Thurles

Down 2-11 Tipperary 1-11

Down got their Allianz National Football League Division 3 campaign off to the perfect start with a win over Tipperary at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

The Mourneman built up a sizable half-time lead of seven points 1-6 to 0-2 and withstood a spirited second half fightback from the Premier to pick up two valuable points on the road for Conor Laverty’s side.

Down’s opening goal came in the 19th minute, superbly finished low past the Tipperary keeper after an Eamon Brown pass had given the Saval man room to execute the move.

The dismissal of Niall McParland five minutes into the second half was a big blow to Down and Tipperary came more into the game with some points from former All-Star Conor Sweeney and from second half subs Mark Russell and Donough Leahy.

But the introduction of Andrew Gilmore was key for Down and his play and three points kept the visitors scoreboard ticking over and the Mournemen ahead.

Ten minutes from time Down had their second goal scored by Conor Francis after a ball played into the goal area by Gilmore wasn’t dealt with properly and Francis was on hand to stretch his side’s out again.

Tipp came back with a goal of their own from Teddy Doyle but in the end Down kept their noses in front to claim the confidence building win.

Scorers for Down: Pat Havern 1-4, 0-1F, Conor Francis 1-0, Eamon Brown 0-2, Andrew Gilmore 0-3, 0-2F, Odhran Murdock 0-1, Barry O’Hagan 0-1F,

Scorers for Tipp: Conor Sweeney 0-4, 0-3F, Teddy Doyle 1-0, Mark Russell 0-2, Donough Leahy 0-2, Sean O’Connor 0-1F, Jack Kennedy 0-1F, Mikey O’Shea 0-1.

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare).