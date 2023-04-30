Down must aim high in Ulster Semi-Final duel with Armagh, says Niall McParland

In common with several members of the current Down side, Niall McParland is no stranger to disappointment.

The teak-tough centre-half-back has experienced Championship setbacks in particular that have rankled and indeed triggered uncertainty and despair within the county.

But right now optimism prevails in the Mourne County ahead of today’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final against Armagh at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones and McParland is among those who believe that the team are capable of taking their game to the next level.

An Allianz League itinerary that came agonisingly close to ending in promotion to Division Two and last weekend’s Ulster Championship Quarter-Final win over Donegal have combined to lift spirits and revive faith in the team.

McParland’s desire to see Down come up trumps on the provincial front is understandable — and with good reason.

He spent three years teaching in Qatar before answering a call to arms again with Down last year and now that the first round of the Ulster Championship has been hurdled, McParland admits that he is “desperately keen” to see the team make further progress.

“It was tremendous to get that win over Donegal last weekend. It has raised the spirits of both the players and the fans. Our whole focus now is on this game against Armagh and while they have beaten Antrim and Cavan in the Ulster Championship to date, we don’t fear them,” insists McParland.

“I, like other Down folk, am particularly keen to see the side do well. Obviously I have had to follow the lads’ fortunes from afar for quite a spell but now it’s great to be back in there as a member of the side.

“I think we showed against Donegal that we have the potential and the hunger to move on and while we respect Armagh, we have faith in our own ability.

“There is some serious talent in this Down squad and the fact that we have shown we have substitutes who can come in and do a job for us is every encouraging.

“Armagh are not short on talent either and they have drafted in some players in particular who have been very impressive. They will be keen to do well again and the challenge for us will be to try and get the upper hand if we can.”

Down’s dismal record on the Championship front of late has tended to dilute interest. The Mournemen lost the 2017 Ulster Final to Tyrone by 2-17 to 0-15, surrendered to Donegal in the 2012 decider by 2-18 to 0-13 and lost (0-23 to 1-5) to Tyrone in the replay of the 2003 Final.

Sandwiched between these setbacks, though, was an appearance in the 2010 All-Ireland Final against Cork which they lost by the narrowest of margins in going down 0-16 to 0-15.

“Other teams have come to the fore over the past couple of decades but this makes us more determined to show what we can do. There are a lot of talented players in this side who are extremely committed to the cause. Our manager Conor Laverty has whipped up enthusiasm and bolstered morale so you can take it that we will be particularly keen to hit the ground running,” adds McParland.

“It’s vital that we don’t find ourselves chasing the game, especially against a team like Armagh.”