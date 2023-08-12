Down raring to go in All-Ireland Ladies’ Junior Final, insists Meghan Doherty

Meghan Doherty gets her hands on the trophy ahead of the All-Ireland Junior Championship Final

Down have their sights firmly fixed on the All-Ireland Ladies’ Junior Football Championship title but standing between them and the ultimate glory is a Limerick side that have made steady if unspectacular progress this year.

The Down team have not had things all their own way in reaching the Final but lessons have been absorbed from each outing and there is now a feeling that the team are a more committed, dedicated bunch of players.

The Mourne outfit have kept their heads down and applied themselves rigorously to the task of reaching the All-Ireland Final and now they are particularly keen to come out on top.

Down’s drive for further glory has been best encapsulated by skipper Meghan Doherty.

“Going from the League to the Ulster Championship and then into the All-Ireland series gives all teams great preparation for every game,” insists Doherty.

“It’s a long season and you can’t think too far ahead or get carried away. Our focus now is totally on this All-Ireland Final. Naturally we are very keen to come out on top and make this a very memorable year indeed.”

While Cathy Mee, Andrea O’Sullivan and Caoimhe McGrath carry a major scoring pedigree from a Limerick perspective, Down too are not short on finishing power.

In this respect, Aimee O’Higgins, Orla Swail, Doherty, Orla Boyle and Natasha Ferris are key players who have helped to instil composure and concentration.

Ferris and Swail in particular have picked off some vital scores of late that helped keep the side on the track of All-Ireland glory and the players have nothing but Croke Park on their minds.

With two former county footballers in Mark Poland and Kevin McKernan as part of their management backroom team, the players will not be short on intensity and energy when they take the field at Croke Park.

Limerick for their part have been making steady progress but now that they are in the All-Ireland Junior showpiece there is no doubt that winning is the only ambition on their current agenda.

Like Down, Limerick are well served in the scoring stakes with Mee, O’Sullivan and McGrath very much to the fore when it comes to putting points — and indeed goals — on the board.

Limerick’s teamwork and fluency have been outstanding characteristics of their play and proof of this will surely be seen at Headquarters today should the team engage top gear.