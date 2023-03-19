Down secure Division Three status for another year with win over Longford

Resurgent Down secured their place in Division Three next year and relegated Longford to Division Four football after the Mourne men finished five-point winners.

Down went into the game at Newry’s Parc Esler on Saturday night aware that promotion was out of reach following Fermanagh’s win earlier in the day but Liam Kerr’s 67th-minute penalty and Pat Havern’s three second-half points were enough to see off Longford.

It wasn’t a great game of football and no surprise the sides were level at the break with Liam Kerr, Pat Havern, Miceal Rooney and Michael Ireland on target for Down while Michael Quinn, Dylan Farrell and Oran Kenny were Longford’s main scorers, with Dessie Reynolds grabbing the goal.

Kilcoo’s Niall Kane replaced goalkeeper Charlie Smyth at the start of the second half which continued with both sides jostling with taking the lead.

However, big Pat Havern, who had impressed in midfield in the opening half, moved closer to goal and he landed three of the next four scores which put some daylight between the teams.

Down were then awarded a late penalty which Liam Kerr converted after Longford were reduced to 14 men as Joe Hagan picked up a black card and then a red.

It was a strong finish from Conor Laverty’s Down side and they will be hoping to build on this performance as they make the trip to Tullamore next weekend where the face a difficult and determined Offaly team.

Down scorers: Liam Kerr (1-05, 1-00pen, 0-03f); Pat Havern (0-05, 0-02f), Ryan Johnston (0-02), Mark Walsh; Miceál Rooney (0-02), Jerome Johnston (0-01), Michael Ireland (0-01), Conor McCrickard (0-01), Niall Kane (0-01, 0-01 ‘45) Eamon Brown (0-01).

Longford scorers:Dylan Farrell (0-05, 0-03f), Dessie Reynolds (1-01), Michael Quinn (0-01), Jack Macken (0-01), Darren Gallagher (0-01); Daniel Mimnagh (0-01), Oran Kenny (0-01), Keelin McGann (0-01) Francis Sheridan.

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim).