Down will have to dig deep to boost their hopes of promotion from Division Three

Conor Laverty is striving to lead Down into Division Two of the Allianz League — © ©INPHO/Philip Magowan

When Down trailed Westmeath by 0-10 to 0-3 in the early stages of the second half in last weekend’s Allianz Football League Division Three tie at Newry, manager Conor Laverty could have been forgiven for thinking that his team’s promotion hopes were beginning to recede.

But a subsequent spectacular recovery saw the Mournemen emerge as 1-10 to 0-11 winners. Never one to read too much into any situation either as a distinguished player or currently as a thoroughly grounded manager, Laverty was relieved to see his side come out on top but needs no reminding that today’s confrontation with Cavan at Breffni Park (2pm) will be the acid test for his players.

Mickey Graham’s unbeaten side have taken up residence at the top of the table and with home advantage will be keen to extend their winning ways.

But Laverty, conscious that victory would go some way towards bolstering his side’s prospects of making it into Division Two, is focused on getting the maximum effort from his team this time out.

And that means striving to ensure that Pat Havern, Andrew Gilmore and Ceilum Doherty in particular produce the goods up front while at the same time exhorting Ryan McEvoy, Ryan Magill, Pierce Laverty and Conor Fitzpatrick to help offer maximum defiance at the back.

His team may have tended to blow hot and cold against Westmeath but Laverty will now be looking for a sustained effort against a Cavan side that have not put a foot wrong thus far.

With Padraig Faulkner and Dara McVeety defensive lynchpins, Killian Clarke an imposing figure at midfield and Paddy Lynch proving a more than capable stand-in for the injured Oisin Brady up front, Cavan are not short on reliable resources.

Antrim, meanwhile, will be engaged in a desperate quest for two much-needed League points when they go to Mullingar to face Westmeath (2pm).

The Saffrons fell victims to a last-gasp Fermanagh goal last weekend and now face a huge battle to avoid relegation, although Longford and Tipperary are below them in the League table as things stand.