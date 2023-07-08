Down will leave no stone unturned in Tailteann Cup Final, says Pierce Laverty

When Meath overcame Down in the Tailteann Cup competition a matter of weeks ago, the defeat was interpreted as a severe body blow to the Mourne County’s prospects of advancing in the competition.

But a combination of manager Conor Laverty’s inspiring rhetoric and the players’ determination to atone for what they viewed as a temporary lapse have taken them into next Saturday’s Final against that very same Meath side at Croke Park.

Down’s hunger for success is such that competition for places in their team has never been keener but Laverty sees this as an encouraging omen in the pursuit of silverware.

Not only have Down for the most part shown consistency in the League and Tailteann Cup but they have also revealed a marked yearning to enhance their status.

Skipper Pierce Laverty leaves no one in any doubt about his team’s aspirations when he declares: “We have wanted to play in Croke Park and now that we are getting to sample action there, we want to make the most of it.

“That defeat earlier in the competition to Meath stung us and we want to put the record straight this time round. Obviously the Tailteann Cup is now seen as an important trophy and we would love to get our hands on it.”

Down have been playing with more confidence and cohesion lately with Pat Havern, Danny Magill and Odhran Murdock among their scorers while Ryan McEvoy, Miceal Rooney and goalkeeper Niall Kane are key figures in their defence.

Havern in particular has been delivering the goods in terms of putting points on the board and a lot will depend on him on Saturday.

Meath manager Colm O’Rourke, meanwhile, makes no bones about how he views his side’s mission.

“While we beat Down in our last meeting, that counts for nothing in the context of this upcoming game,” states O’Rourke.

“We know we have to be on our toes. We cannot allow Down to take the initiative and it’s important that we keep our concentration and take our scores. We feel we have the ability to come out on top but it won’t be easy.”

Meath survived a scare against Antrim at the Semi-Final stage when they only managed to win by 2-16 to 2-14 after the Saffrons had tested them to the full.

In Jordan Morris and Aaron Lynch, Meath have two very accomplished finishers while Matthew Costello, James McEntee and Jack O’Connor are other key figures in their line-up.

The Down defence could face a rugged examination from a Meath attack noted for its hunger and tenacity particularly as games progress.

Morris in particular is likely to pose a big danger to Down because of his pace and accuracy as well as his ability to convert half-chances.

Last year the inaugural Tailteann Cup competition was won by Westmeath, who beat Cavan in the decider, but on Saturday there is the possibility that the trophy could find a home north of the border for the first time depending on how Down rise to the challenge.